Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen), Tab P11 (2nd Gen) launched

Lenovo has launched a couple of new tablets globally including the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) and the Tab P11 (2nd Gen). Both the tablets are powered by a MediaTek chipset and both of them have a quad speaker setup. Apart from that, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) and the Tab P11 (2nd Gen) run on Android 12L out of the box.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) has a starting price of 499 euros (approx Rs 39,600) and comes in two colours: Storm Grey and Oat. The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) starts at 299 euros (approx Rs 23,700). It can be purchased in Storm Grey and Sage colours.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) Specifications

The Tab P11 (2nd Gen) sports a 11.5-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a brightness of up to 400 nits. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM. The device has expandable storage support as well.

The device boots to Android 12L and is confirmed to get the Android 14 OS upgrade. On the back of the device is a 13-megapixel sensor, while the front has an 8-megapixel camera. It is backed up by a 7700mAh battery. Connectivity options include LTE, up to Wi-Fi 6E, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet also has Dolby Atmos tuned quad speakers and dual microphones. While the device lacks fingerprint sensor, it does have face unlock support.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) sports an 11.2-inch OLED display with a 2.5K resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, a DCI-P3 colour gamut of 100 percent, and a brightness of up to 600 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Next, the tablet has a 13-megapixel auto-focus f/2.4 sensor and an 8-megapixel fixed focus front facing sensor. It packs a 8200mAh battery with 14-hour video playback time. The tablet has quad JBL speakers, optimized with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB-C 3.0 port with DP-out. There’s face unlock support as well.