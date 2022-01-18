Moto Tab G70 LTE launched in India with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 7700mAH battery

Motorola has today launched the Moto Tab G70 LTE in India. The tablet comes with 11-inch 2K LCD display, Helio G90T SoC, 13MP camera, 7700mAH battery and more. Let’s see the Moto Tab G70 launched price, features and specifications.

The new tablet is launched at at Rs 21,999 for a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The Moto Tab G70 LTE is available for pre-order starting today exclusively on the e-commerce portal Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale until January 22. There will be 10% discount on purchasing Moto Tab G70 via ICICI Card , which brings down the price to Rs 21,249. It comes in Modernist Teal colour.

Moto Tab G70 LTE specifications

The tablet features a metal back with a dual-tone finish. It comes with an 11-inch 2K LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 15:9 aspect ratio. In addition, there is 400 nits of peak brightness and TUV certified eye protection. Also, the display comes with support for Widevine certification for watching high definition content from Netflix and Amazon.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a 12 nm chipset with two Cortex-A76 cores, six A55s. For graphics, there will be Mali-G76 GPU. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for optics, Moto Tab G70 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. In addition, there will be an 8-megapixel on the front for video calls and selfies.

The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box on the software front. It features Dolby Atmos powered quad speakers. It is backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support. In addition, it comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Besides, the tablet support connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port, and a pogo-pin for connecting an optional keyboard. Lastly, the laptop measures 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm and weighs 490 grams.