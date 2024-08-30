  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Motorola
  4. Moto G35 5G

Moto G35 5G

Moto G35 5G
Moto G35 5G
moto g35 5g green
Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T760
  • RAM (GB) 4, 8
  • Storage 128
  • Display 6.72-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The handset sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10, 8-bit colours, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T760 processor coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a dedicated card slot. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

For optics, the Moto G35 5G offers a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 front camera.

It gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX for software. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with two mics.

Connectivity options on the Moto G35 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, v5.0, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB port. It also gets a water-repellent design.

Moto G35 5G Specs

Moto G35 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Guava Red, Leaf Green, Midnight Black

Moto G35 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 3
Device Back Vegan Leather

Moto G35 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.72
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 391

Moto G35 5G Performance

Chipset Unisoc T760
Phone RAM 4 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Moto G35 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX

Moto G35 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP f/2.45 sensor

Moto G35 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G35 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G35 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP52

More Smartphones from Motorola

Latest News & Updates

Search

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.