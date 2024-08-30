The handset sports a 6.72-inch LCD FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10, 8-bit colours, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T760 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.
For optics, the Moto G35 5G offers a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 front camera.
It gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX for software. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with two mics.
Connectivity options on the Moto G35 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It also gets a water-repellent design.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Guava Red, Leaf Green, Midnight Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.72
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|391
|Chipset
|Unisoc T760
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, MyUX
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP f/2.45 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP52