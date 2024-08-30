The handset sports a 6.72-inch LCD FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10, 8-bit colours, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T760 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

For optics, the Moto G35 5G offers a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 front camera.

It gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX for software. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with two mics.

Connectivity options on the Moto G35 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It also gets a water-repellent design.