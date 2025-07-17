Google Debuts Gemini 2.5 Pro Model and Deep Search in AI Mode, Also Launches New Agentic Feature

Google has announced that it is beginning to roll out access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Search in AI Mode and has also announced a new agentic feature dubbed ‘AI-powered calling to local businesses.’ Here’s how the two new features work to enhance your search experience with Google.

With Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Search in AI Mode, Google is giving users access to its most intelligent AI model, right in Search. Gemini 2.5 Pro excels at advanced reasoning, math and coding questions, helping you with your complex queries with links to learn more. Subscribers can select the 2.5 Pro model from a drop-down menu in the AI Mode tab. Further, the default model in AI Mode will continue to be helpful for fast, all-around assistance on most questions.

For questions requiring an even more detailed response, Google is bringing deep research capabilities into AI Mode through Deep Search with the Gemini 2.5 Pro model. Deep Search is the company’s most advanced research tool in Google Search, helping you save hours by issuing hundreds of searches, reasoning across disparate pieces of information and crafting a comprehensive, fully-cited report in minutes.

“Deep Search is especially useful for in-depth research related to your job, hobbies, or studies. It’s also a valuable tool when making big life decisions, like purchasing a new house or needing assistance with financial analysis,” said Google.

For Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S., Deep Search and Gemini 2.5 Pro are starting to roll out this week for those opted into the AI Mode experiment in Labs.

Next, the company is bringing a new agentic capability directly into Search: AI-powered calling to local businesses. Through this feature, Search can now call businesses to get pricing and availability information on your behalf — without you needing to pick up the phone.

To get started, search for something like “pet groomers near me” and you’ll see a new option in the results to “Have AI check pricing.” From there, you can submit your request and Search will do the rest, consolidating information about appointments and services from different businesses to present you with a range of options – saving you time and creating new opportunities for businesses to easily book customers. This capability is now starting to roll out to all Search users in the U.S., with higher limits for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.