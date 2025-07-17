Thomson Mini QD LED Smart TV Launched in India with 2 In-Built Subwoofers

Thomson Mini QD LED Smart TV has been announced in India as the brand’s most powerful TV yet and as India’s first TV with 2 in-built subwoofers. The new TV is available in two size options and runs on Google TV. Here’s everything to know about the new launch from Thomson in India.

Thomson Mini QD LED: Price, Availability

The new Mini QD LED TVs are available exclusively on Flipkart from 17th July, 2025 and priced at Rs 61,999 for the 65-inch model and Rs 95,999 for the 75-inch version.

Thomson Mini QD LED: Features

THOMSON’s latest Mini QD LED TVs are packed with features like Smart Eye Shield, 540 Local Dimming zones and Dynamic Backlight technology. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, along with 1500 nits peak brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 1.1 billion colours and a bezel-less, edge-to-edge design.

The TV is powered by a MediaTek processor with Mali-G52 GPU paired with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and DVB support.

Read More: Kodak QLED 4K JioTele OS TV Launched in India

There are 6 speakers with sky-firing subwoofers along with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. The company also offers custom sound modes for movies, music, sports, and more. It runs on Google TV (v4.0) with voice search, personalized suggestions, and seamless UI. The remote that’s included with the TV has hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube & your favourite app.

There are 10,000+ apps supported including Jio Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Apple TV, and more. Built-in Chromecast & AirPlay support is also present. Gamers can take advantage of 120Hz MEMC, ALLM, and VRR features. For connectivity, there’s Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI ports (ARC + CEC), and 2 USB ports. It also supports gamepads, headphones, keyboards & more.