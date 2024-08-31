Moto G55 5G, Moto G35 5G Launched: All Details

Motorola has announced the Moto G35 5G and the Moto G55 5G smartphones in Europe as its latest set of budget devices. The Moto G35 5G comes powered with a Unisoc 5G processor while the G55 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor. Here’s everything we know about the device.

Moto G55 5G: Price, Specs

Moto G55 pricing starts at EUR 249 (approx Rs 24,000) in Europe. It is available in Forest Grey, Smoky Green, and Twilight Purple hues.

The Moto G55 5G sports a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core Chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage that is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.

Moto G55 5G has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens with LED Flash. There is a 16MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video chats. The handset packs a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics along with Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers. The handset is also IP52 rated.

Moto G35 5G: Price, Specs

The new moto G35 5G will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a starting MSRP of €199 (approx Rs 19,000). It comes in Leaf Green, Guava Red, and Midnight Black shades.

The handset sports a 6.72-inch LCD FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10, 8-bit colours, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T760 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

For optics, the Moto G35 5G offers a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 front camera. It further gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX for software. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with two mics.

Connectivity options on the Moto G35 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphonejack, and a USB Type-C port. It also gets a water-repellent design.