The Moto G64 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.
Moto G64 5G has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens with LED Flash. There is a 16MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video chats. The Moto G64 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics along with Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers. The handset is also IP52 rated.
