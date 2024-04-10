  1. Home
Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7025
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage 128, 256
  • Display 6.5-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Moto G64 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.

Moto G64 5G has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens with LED Flash. There is a 16MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video chats. The Moto G64 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics along with Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers. The handset is also IP52 rated.

Moto G64 5G Specs

Moto G64 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Mint Green, Ice Lilac, Pearl Blue

Moto G64 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Moto G64 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Moto G64 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7025
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Moto G64 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX 5.0

Moto G64 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

Moto G64 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G64 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G64 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP52

