Moto G35 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

The Moto G35 5G launched in India today, December 10, as one of the brand’s newest budget smartphones. The device debuted in Europe earlier this year, and the specifications of the India variant remain identical to those of the European model. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Moto G35 5G: Price, Availability

The moto g35 5G will be available in three colour options: Leaf Green and Guava Red with a vegan leather finish, and Midnight Black with a 3D PMMA finish. It will come in a single memory variant with in-built 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 9,999. The moto g35 5G will be available for purchase starting 16th December 2024, at 12 PM onwards, exclusively on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country. Reliance Jio users can avail cashback through various coupons.

Moto G35 5G: Specifications

The handset sports a 6.72-inch LTPS LCD FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10, 8-bit colours, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 391 ppi, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T760 5G processor coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a hybrid microSD card slot. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

For optics, the Moto G35 5G offers a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 front camera.

It further gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX for software. It will get 1 Android OS update to Android 15 and 3 years of security patches. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with two mics.

Connectivity options on the Moto G35 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It also gets an IP52-rated water-repellent design.