Moto G35 5G India Launch Later This Month: What to Expect?

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G35 5G India launch will take place later this month on the 10th. Moto G35 5G was launched in the global markets earlier in August this year as a budget offering. Here is everything you can expect from the device in India.

Moto G35 5G India launch: Details

The Moto G35 5G India launch was confirmed via a Flipkart microsite, revealing the device will debut in India on December 10 at 12 PM IST. It will be made available in Leaf Green, Guava Red, and Midnight Black shades.

The device launched for an MSRP of €199 (approx Rs 19,000) in the global markets and the India pricing could hover around Rs 15,000. Note that this is a speculative figure and nothing has been confirmed by the brand itself. The device is confirmed to made available in at least a 4GB + 128GB model and other variants could be revealed at launch.

Moto G35 5G: Specifications

The handset sports a 6.72-inch LCD FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10, 8-bit colours, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T760 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

For optics, the Moto G35 5G offers a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 front camera. It further gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX for software. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with two mics.

Connectivity options on the Moto G35 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphonejack, and a USB Type-C port. It also gets an IP52-rated water-repellent design.