Moto G35 5G Vs Tecno Spark 30C 5G: Which Budget Phone to Opt For?

Motorola announced the launch of Moto G35 5G in India last week, and it competes with the Tecno Spark 30C 5G, which debuted in October in the country. The devices compete in the budget segment, and here’s a specifications comparison between the two to help you make an informed decision about your purchase.

The Spark 30C 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The Moto G35 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB combination.

Display

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. The Moto G35 5G sports a 6.72-inch LCD FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10, 8-bit colours, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Clearly, the Motorola handset sports a far superior panel than Tecno’s device, in terms of resolution and brightness. Not only will the device perform better in outdoor sunlight, but it will also offer a sharper experience when viewing content.

Software & Performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC powers the Tecno device. The device has up to 128GB of in-built storage, which is expandable, and 4GB RAM with additional Virtual RAM support. Moto G35 5G is powered by the Unisoc T760 5G processor coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a hybrid microSD card slot.

Both the chips have similar performance capabilities according to their on-paper specifications. They have identical RAM and storage as well, but the Tecno device has a 64GB storage trim also. Both of them run on Android 14-based skins. Motorola’s handset will get 1 Android OS update to Android 15 and 3 years of security patches. Tecno doesn’t list how many updates its phone will get.

The Motorola device is a better pick over Tecno’s handset due to its software commitment and because it offers higher storage at the same price as Tecno’s base model.

Cameras & Battery

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an AI lens, paired with dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

For optics, the Moto G35 5G offers a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 front camera.

Even in the camera segment, Motorola’s handset is a superior choice due to its selection of sensors. Real world performance of the two in the camera segment could differ.

Both are backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, so there’s a tie.