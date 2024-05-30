Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0 With AI coming to all Honor smartphones in India

Honor X9b and Honor 90 are two smartphones from Honor in India that are currently running on the Android 13-based Magic OS 7.2. The Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0 is set to debut in India with the launch of the Honor 200 5G series. This update is also expected to be available for the aforementioned two devices at around the same time as the launch of the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro in the country.

The Mobile Indian was informed way back in February 2024 that the Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0 will be coming to Honor X9b and the Honor 90 sometime during Q2 of 2024. But now we have a concrete update.

Madhav Sheth, CEO at HTech, the brand licence of Honor smartphones in India, has confirmed to The Mobile Indian that Magic OS 8.0 will be coming to older devices around the same timeframe as the launch of the Honor 200 5G series in India.

He added, “Honor 200 5G will be launching in India around July, and around the same time, Honor X9b and Honor 90 will get Android 14-based Maigic OS 8.0.”

“The Magic OS 8.0 update will have AI-powered features and will run on Honor 200 5G series out of the box,” Sheth further added.

When compared with the competition, the brand is definitely behind in the updates race, considering many of the OEMs have even pushed out the Android 15 beta update. In fact, Honor itself has released the Android 15 Beta update for its Magic 6 Pro 5G and Magic V2 smartphones internationally.

Speaking of Magic 6 Pro 5G, the CEO of Honor Tech says that the device is confirmed to arrive in India. He also hinted at the launch timeframe and claimed that it will launch in the country before Diwali 2024.