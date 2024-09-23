Dual Screen Feature in Google Meet Now Available Exclusively for Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google has introduced a new dual screen feature in Google Meet which is available exclusively on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The new feature allows the user to share both the video feeds from the front camera and the back camera, taking full advantage of the large display of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Share via a Workspace updates blog post, Google said, “Through the use of the front and inner cameras, you can now show both yourself and what you’re looking at at the same time. Additionally, the person you’re video chatting with can be seen on both the inner and outer screens to include everyone around you in the call.”

In addition to showing video feeds from both cameras, the video of the caller will also be accessible on the outer screen. For instance, when you are on a call and the person around you wants to talk to the caller, you won’t have to give your device to the person but instead use this feature to show them the caller so the person could see and hear them and vice versa.

The dual screen feature in Google Meet is rolling out now and is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. Keep in mind that the feature is exclusive to Pixel 9 Pro Fold as of now.

Back in August, Google Meet announced a revamped design for its app, taking better advantage of the larger tablet screens along with a more immersive video calling experience on all Android devices. The redesigned Google Meet App has a new layout that includes call control buttons that mirror the meeting experience.

In addition, it expanded the video feed to encompass spaces where there were previously margins around the video feed. This helps provide a richer, more immersive viewing experience. It also introduced clearer indicators for information such as the meeting title.