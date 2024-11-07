Google Rolls Out November 2024 Software Update for Pixel Devices

Google began rolling out the first monthly software update after it rolled out Android 15 in October. The November 2024 software update for Pixel devices brings security improvements and bug fixes for the Pixel 9 series smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know about the update.

Google announced via a Support page that it has “started to roll out the monthly software update for November 2024.” The company said that all supported Pixel devices running Android 15 will receive this software update starting today, and the rollout will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier and device. Once it is available for your device, you will receive a notification once the system update is available.

The update is already available on our Pixel 9 Pro unit in India. To check for the update on your device, head over to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Wait for it to prepare for the system update and then begin downloading.

The November 2024 software update for Pixel devices includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users, such as:

Bluetooth

Fix for issue with Bluetooth range under certain conditions (only for Pixel 9 series)

Camera

Fix for issue observing camera tilt when zooming between cameras under certain conditions (only for Pixel 9 series)

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing white dots to flash under certain conditions (only for Pixel 9 series)

Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions (only for Pixel 8a)

Sensors

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions (only for Pixel 9 series)

Touch

Fix for issue in pressing the keyboard dismiss button in certain conditions (only for Pixel 9 series)

User Interface

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations (for all Pixel smartphones and Pixel tablets)

Aside from this, the Android 15 November 2024 patch addresses 21 security issues in the 2024-11-01 release and 23 in the 2024-11-05 release, with vulnerabilities ranging from high to critical. Notably, CVE-2024-43047 (Kernel) and CVE-2024-43093 (Elevation of Privilege) “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”