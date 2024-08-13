Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Launched in India: Competes Directly With The Galaxy Z Fold 6

Google announced the launch of the Pixel 9 series earlier today, which also included a new foldable smartphone dubbed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The new folding smartphone from Google serves as a successor to last year’s Pixel Fold. This is the first time a foldable device from Google has launched in India, and here are all the details of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Price, Availability

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at Rs 1,72,999 for the sole 16GB + 256GB model in India. The device comes in Porcelain and Obsidian colour options. Availability details of the device will be shared by the brand at a later stage.

In India, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open, the former of which starts at Rs 1,64,999 and the latter at Rs 1,39,999. There’s also the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which costs Rs 1,59,999.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Specifications

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3-inch OLED outer cover display with a 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution, 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, 422 ppi, and up to 1800 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 2700 nits peak brightness. The display and the back panel are protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The 9 Pro Fold’s inner folding display is 8.0 inches in size. This LTPO display supports up to 1600 nits peak HDR brightness, 2700 nits peak brightness, 373 ppi, a 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, and a Resolution of 2152 x 2076 pixels.

The device draws power from the Tensor G4 Chipset paired with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Only the 16GB + 256GB model will be made available in India. It runs on Android 14 and will receive 7 years of regular feature drops and security patches.

It gets a triple camera setup at the back, including a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 10.5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10.8MP f/3.1 telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS support. There are two front-facing cameras, including a 10MP f/2.2 outer front camera and the same sensor on the inside as well.

The smartphone is backed by a 4650mAh battery with Fast charging and wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, an ultra-wideband chip, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and stereo speakers. The foldable is also IPX8-rated.