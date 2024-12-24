Smartphones Launching in January 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, OnePlus 13R, and More

As 2024 wraps with some huge launches taking place in December, January 2025 is looking equally exciting with some major launches planned. Here’s a list of smartphones launching in January 2025, consisting of devices that have been confirmed to launch or are expected to debut next month.
1Samsung Galaxy S25 Series (Global Launch)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be amongst smartphones launching in January 2025. The renders for all three have leaked before and out of them, the Ultra model is expected to sport the most amount of changes in terms of design. All of them are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Leaks suggest that Galaxy S25 Ultra will get 12GB + 256GB model as the base one, but the device will be available in two more trims, with 16GB RAM and storage options including 512GB and 1TB.
The S25 amd S25+ could get similar cameras the S24 series but S25 Ultra cameras will be upgraded over its predecessor. The devices will run on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and will receive 7 years of OS upgrades and security patches. The battery capacities of all three may also remain identical to Galaxy S24 series devices.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Launch Date (Expected)
The Galaxy S25 series global launch should take place on January 22, 2025 as per leaks, and it could go on sale from February 7, 2025.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Price (Expected)
We expect the prices of the devices in the lineup to range from Rs 70,000 till Rs 1,80,000 in India. However, keep in mind this is purely a speculation based on Samsung’s past pricing trends in the country.
2OnePlus 13 Series (India Launch)
While the OnePlus 13 has already launched in China, the device has been confirmed to debut in India in January. Amongst the smartphones launching in January 2025 will also be the OnePlsu 13R. The OnePlus 13 specs are already out in the wild but the 13R specs were leaked recently. It is expected to be the rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 5 which will debut in China on December 26.
The OnePlus 13R will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1264 x 2780 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 450 PPI. While these display specs remain the same as 12R, the brightness values could be higher than before.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor will power the device, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, more variants may be made available at the time of launch. As for the battery, the device will pack a 6000mAh battery, up from 5500mAh in the OnePlus 12R, coupled with 80W fast wired charging, which is a downgrade from the 100W charging found in the 12R.
As for optics, the device will have a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.0 tertiary sensor, which will likely be a telephoto sensor—a major upgrade over the 12R’s 2MP macro sensor. There will also be a 16MP f/2.4 front camera.
The smartphone will run OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. Other features the device will have include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and an Infrared remote control.
OnePlus 13 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)
OnePlus 13 series India launch has been confirmed to take place on January 7, 2025.
OnePlus 13 Series: Price (Expected)
The OnePlus 13 could be priced around Rs 70,000 or lower in the country and the 13R should be priced around Rs 45,000, according to our expectations. For the official price, though, we’ll have to wait till next month.
3Redmi Turbo 4 (China Launch)
Redmi Turbo 4 will also be one of the smartphones launching in January 2025 and will be powered by the Ultra variant of the newly unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. Leaks say that the device will get a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS flat display similar to the predecessor. For optics, it could sport a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor, with a 20MP selfie camera. It will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 6550mAh battery, and 90W fast wired charging support. The design of the device was also leaked on Weibo, resembling the Galaxy S24 from earlier this year.
Redmi Turbo 4: Launch Date (Confirmed)
Redmi Turbo 4 launch date remains unconfirmed but should take place sometime in January 2025.
Redmi Turbo 4: Price (Expected)
The Redmi Turbo 3 was announced in China for CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,500) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant and we can expect a similar price tag for the Turbo 4 as well.
4Poco X7 Series (Global Launch)
Poco X7 series will also be in the list of smartphones launching in January 2025. Details for all three devices in the series, including the Poco X7, Poco X7 Pro, and Poco X7 Neo were leaked recently. While the X7 and X7 Neo are expected to be rebranded versions of Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Note 14 5G, respectively, the Poco X7 Pro could take its specs from the Redmi Turbo 4.
The Poco X7 Pro 5G would pack a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, HDR 10+ certification, 2560Hz PWM dimming, 3200 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be protected with Gorilla Glass 7i. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It will run on HyperOS 2 out of the box.
For optics, it could have an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.5 Sony IMX882 primary sensor, paired with an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor. The device will be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging. It will also be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.
Poco X7 Series: Launch Date (Expected)
The Poco X7 series smartphones launching in January 2025 could arrive around mid of the month according to leaks. However, an exact date remains unconfirmed as of now.
Poco X7 Series: Price (Expected)
The Poco X7 series could start from a similar price tag as the Redmi Note 14 5G, which is around Rs 15,000.
5Oppo Reno 13 Series (India Launch)
While Oppo Reno 13 series has already debuted in China, its India launch will take place in January 2025.
The Reno 13 5G gets a 6.59-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 2760 x 1256 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.
Its rear-facing dual camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. The Reno 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 5600mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.
As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.
Oppo Reno 13 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)
Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 13 series will come to India soon. While an exact date remains unknown, we think the Reno 13 series will be amongst the smartphones launching in January 2025 considering the Reno 11 series debuted in January earlier this year.
Oppo Reno 13 Series: Price (Expected)
We expect the prices of the Reno 13 series devices in the lineup to range from Rs 30,000 till Rs 45,000. However, keep in mind this is purely a speculation.
6Realme 14 Series (India Launch)
Realme’s number series will also be refreshed next month with the launch of Realme 14 series. Consisting of the Realme 14 Pro 5G and the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, the brand has confirmed that the latter will feature a quad-curved display with a 42° golden curvature on all four sides. The display will further have AI anti-mistouch technology that reduces mistouch incidents by 25%. Additionally, it will tout India’s narrowest bezels around the display in the price segment, measuring a mere 1.6mm on all four sides.
Additionally, the display incorporates 3840Hz PWM+DC dimming and AI active eye protection. The Realme 14 Pro+ has already been showcased from both the front and back, suggesting the device will pack a triple camera setup along with a triple-LED flashlight. Moreover, the devices will also have world’s first cold-sensitive colour-changing back panel design.
The back panel of the devices incorporate thermochromic pigments that respond to temperature changes: when the temperature drops below 16°C, the back cover transitions from pearl white to vibrant blue, reverting to its original color as the temperature rises. This innovative temperature-sensitive color-changing technology enables the device’s appearance to adapt dynamically to fluctuations in temperature.
The series is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and pack AI features such as AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, along with advanced camera algorithms, and a periscope telephoto camera on the Pro+ model. The devices will also be IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated also.
Realme 14 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Realme 14 series are confirmed to be amongst smartphones launching in January 2025 in India. However, an exact date remains unconfirmed.
Realme 14 Series: Price (Expected)
The Realme 14 series may be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 according to our expectations based on Realme’s previous pricing trends in India.
7Realme P3 Ultra (India Launch)
Realme is set to launch another smartphone in India in January which could be called Realme P3 Ultra. The handset will reportedly ship with the model number RMX5030, and is said to come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The report from 91mobiles suggests that the ‘Ultra’ model could be a new addition to the Realme P series, potentially launching alongside the base and Pro models as part of the P3 lineup. The device is rumored to feature a glass back panel, with at least one confirmed colour option which is grey. Other details about the device remain unconfirmed.
Realme P3 Ultra: Launch Date (Expected)
Realme P3 Ultra is expected to be amongst smartphones launching in January 2025, but an exact date hasn’t been confirmed.
Realme P3 Ultra: Price (Expected)
The device may be priced around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, but this is purely a speculation.
8Realme Narzo 80 Ultra (India Launch)
Realme is further expected to expand its Narzo series next month with the launch of Realme Narzo 80 Ultra. As per a report, the handset will be offered in at least one “white gold” colourway. It is said to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there could be other variants as well.
Realme Narzo 80 Ultra: Launch Date (Expected)
The device is expected to debut in India by the end of January 2025.
Realme Narzo 80 Ultra: Price (Expected)
The Narzo 80 Ultra may be priced below Rs 25,000.