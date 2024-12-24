Smartphones Launching in January 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, OnePlus 13R, and More

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be amongst smartphones launching in January 2025. The renders for all three have leaked before and out of them, the Ultra model is expected to sport the most amount of changes in terms of design. All of them are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Leaks suggest that Galaxy S25 Ultra will get 12GB + 256GB model as the base one, but the device will be available in two more trims, with 16GB RAM and storage options including 512GB and 1TB.

The S25 amd S25+ could get similar cameras the S24 series but S25 Ultra cameras will be upgraded over its predecessor. The devices will run on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and will receive 7 years of OS upgrades and security patches. The battery capacities of all three may also remain identical to Galaxy S24 series devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Launch Date (Expected)

The Galaxy S25 series global launch should take place on January 22, 2025 as per leaks, and it could go on sale from February 7, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Price (Expected)

We expect the prices of the devices in the lineup to range from Rs 70,000 till Rs 1,80,000 in India. However, keep in mind this is purely a speculation based on Samsung’s past pricing trends in the country.