Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Bezels Could Be Slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro Max’s

Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks are in full swing and the latest one suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra bezels are even thinner than what we saw in iPhone 16 Pro Max. A recent leak also gave up the design of the device, suggesting a major redesign is incoming for the Ultra device from Samsung.

Reported by tipster IceUniverse on X, the Galaxy S25 Ultra bezels are thinner than iPhone 16 Pro Max’s. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, which launched earlier this month, has some of the slimmest bezels on any smartphone currently available, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to surpass it with bezels reportedly 0.2mm thinner than the iPhone’s.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is already shaping up to be a major upgrade over the S24 Ultra in terms of design. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly have flat sides, which is a major change. These sides will be identical to what we have seen on the Galaxy S24 Plus. The buttons will reside on the right side as usual.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S25 Renders Show Minor Design Refresh

Further, another major change is the rounded corners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, compared to the sharper ones we have seen on previous three generations of Galaxy S-series Ultra phones. At the bottom left corner is the S-Pen slot, which is a usual for the Ultra phones from the brand.

Then at the back, the design of the camera Sensors match that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The camera sensors appear to have the same layout as before, but the leak said that the cameras will see a slight upgrade in terms of quality. Meanwhile, in terms of specs, the device will likely pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.