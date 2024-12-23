Poco X7 Series Details Emerge: Check Out Expected Specs, Design

Poco X7 series specifications as well as their designs have leaked online suggesting one of them would be a rebadged Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G that was launched in India earlier this month. Here’s everything else to know about the Poco X7 series, which will include the Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro 5G, and likely the Poco X7 Neo 5G.

Poco X7 5G: Specifications, Design (Leaked)

As leaked by Paras Guglani on X, the Poco X7 5G will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution, HDR 10+ certification, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, likely paired with up to 512GB of storage and up to 12GB RAM.

The device will have a triple-cam setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, likely joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors. On the front, there’d be a 20MP selfie sensor. It’ll be backed up by a 5110mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. The device will be IP68 rated as well and will have a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front.

As one could guess, these specifications look highly similar to the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G. While the overall design would largely remain the same, there could be different colour choices for Poco’s handset compared to Redmi’s note.

Poco X7 Pro 5G: Specifications, Design (Leaked)

The Poco X7 Pro 5G would pack a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, HDR 10+ certification, 2560Hz PWM dimming, 3200 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be protected with Gorilla Glass 7i. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It will run on HyperOS 2 out of the box.

For optics, it could have an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.5 Sony IMX882 primary sensor, paired with an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor. The device will be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging. It will also be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

It may come in three colours including Black, Green, and a combo of Black and Yellow.

Poco X7 Neo 5G: Specifications (Rumoured)

The Poco X7 series also consists of a third device. A Xiaomi device with the model number 2409FPCC4I recently appeared on Geekbench, believed to be the Poco X7 Neo. The “I” in the model number indicates it is the Indian variant. Previously, this model number was spotted on the BIS website, signaling an imminent launch in India.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Indian variant of the Poco X7 Neo scored 943 in single-core and 2,247 in multi-core tests. It features an octa-core Chipset with two cores clocked at 2.50GHz and six cores at 2.0GHz, suggesting it could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC. It could have 6GB RAM.

The base Redmi Note 14 5G also comes with an identical chip in India. It is unclear whether the Poco X7 Neo 5G could be a rebranded Redmi Note 14 5G but considering Poco’s past launch trends, it is a clear possibility.