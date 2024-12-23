Oppo Reno 13 Series India Launch Teased

Oppo announced the Reno 13 series smartphones in China last month and the company is now planning to launch it in India. Oppo has teased the Reno 13 series India launch via a social media post, and both the Reno 13 and 13 Pro are expected to launch in the country.

As announced on X, Oppo said, “Familiar, yet so refreshingly new. Can you guess what’s coming?”. The teaser shows the Reno 13 series smartphone with the tag ‘Oppo AI Phone’. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the Reno 13 series India launch could take place sometime in January. To recall, the Reno 11 series was announced in India earlier this year on January 12.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: Specifications

Oppo usually launches the Reno 13 series in India with a slightly different set of specifications compared to the Chinese models. However, here’s what the Chinese Reno 13 Pro 5G looks like.

The Reno 13 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto sensor with OIS and 3.5x optical zoom.

The Reno 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 5800mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support and 50W fast wireless charging.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.