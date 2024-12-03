OnePlus 13 Could be a Major Threat to Galaxy S25 Ultra: Here’s Why

The OnePlus 13 could be a major threat to the Galaxy S25 Ultra as both devices go global next month. While OnePlus has confirmed the global arrival of the OnePlus 13 in January, Samsung hasn’t done the same for its S25 series yet, but reports suggest it will do so soon.

As confirmed by OnePlus, the OnePlus 13 will launch worldwide, including in India, in January. While a concrete release date remains unconfirmed, the launch will coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in the same month. The Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13 are the top-end offerings from both brands, and so far, it seems like the latter may have an EDGE over Samsung’s handset. Before we tell you why, take a look at the specs of the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13: Specifications

The OnePlus 13 5G sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz 3D AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, it has 4500 nits of peak brightness, an adaptive refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support, and Crystal Shield ultra-ceramic glass protection. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the OnePlus 13 with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with two-axis OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.6 Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with OIS, 3x Optical Zoom support, and 120x Digital Zoom support. On the front, there is a 32MP f/2.4 Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 outside China and ColorOS 15 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, has an upgraded Bionic Vibration Motor, a four-mic array, and is IP68 + IP69 rated.

Why could the OnePlus 13 be a major threat to Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Speaking purely about the specifications, the OnePlus 13 has an edge over the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s rumoured specifications. While both will have a QHD display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor under the hood, paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, the cameras on the OnePlus 13 have been bumped up over last year’s OnePlus 12, which may give the Galaxy S25 Ultra tough competition.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to employ a 5000mAh battery, which it has used for the past few years, with 45W Fast charging and 25W wireless charging. While none of these have been upgraded, OnePlus has significantly bumped up the battery in the OnePlus 13 over the OnePlus 12. A 6000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging is a notably better set of specs over Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it would also translate well in real-world use considering the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Software is where Samsung has always had a lead, but OnePlus has considerably closed the gap this year with OxygenOS 15. While it may not provide the same software policy of 7 years, OxygenOS 15 is now smoother, faster and offers a good set of customisation features. While One UI 7 will also be smoother with seamless animations, based on leaks, competition is going to be tough.

OnePlus is also matching Samsung in terms of some other additional features, such as the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and the new AI features. And finally, where the OnePlus 13 would deal a big blow to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra would be the price. While OnePlus 13 is expected to have a sub-Rs 70,000 price tag, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will easily cross the Rs 1.3 lakh mark, accounting for a significant difference of over Rs 55,000.

While Samsung has its own customers, those looking for a flagship phone with all the latest bells and whistles won’t be disappointed if they opt for the OnePlus 13 over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Furthermore, Samsung is reaching a saturation point in what it offers its customers every year, not only in terms of specs but also the design, which may also be a reason to drive customers away from the device as consumers are constantly looking for a change and more value for a lower price and the OnePlus 13 plans on delivering that.