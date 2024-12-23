MediaTek Dimensity 8400: An All-Big Core Chip for Mid-Rangers Announced

MediaTek has announced the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC which is claimed to bring the “most powerful Gen-AI performance in its class.” Building on the legacy of the flagship Dimensity 9400, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 brings an “All-Big Core design” to the premium smartphone market for the first time.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC is an eight-core Arm Cortex-A725 Processor operating at up to 3.25GHz, providing 41% higher multi-core performance compared to the previous generation chip, the Dimensity 8300. The Dimensity 8400 is designed to precisely control the CPU’s performance and power curve, offering a 44% reduction in peak power use compared to its predecessor. This is the first time we are seeing this type of CPU cluster for a mid-range chip which has otherwise been reserved for the flagship processors.

Additionally, the Dimensity 8400 supports immersive gaming experiences with its Arm Mali-G720 GPU which offers 24% higher peak performance and 42% greater power efficiency than the Dimensity 8300. The Mali-G720 GPU works in tandem with MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC), which delivers smoother gameplay, and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0, which optimizes game and App performance in real-time. There’s support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

It further packs MediaTek’s NPU 880, enabling support for mainstream LLM/SLM/LMMs across the globe so users can enjoy the latest Gen-AI applications such as translation, rewriting, contextual replies, AI recording, and media generation. The Dimensity 8400 also integrates MediaTek’s DAE, which the company recently introduced in the flagship Dimensity 9400 SoC, enabling developers to create innovative agentic AI applications that anticipate user needs and adapt to their preferences.

The built-in MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP leverages QPD remosaic technology to capture more light, focus faster and more accurately, and produce high-resolution images, according to the company. The chip also supports HDR recording throughout the entire zoom range. It further gets in-sensor zoom (IS Zoom) with 100% PDAF and 12% lower power 4K HDR video recording.

Additional features of the Dimensity 8400 include:

5G-A Modem which supports up to 3CC-CA and up to 5.17Gbps performance.

Network Observation System (NOS) technology for precise 5G/Wi-Fi switching, improving power efficiency and optimizing network connectivity.

WQHD+ display up to 144Hz Refresh Rate and dual screen support.

Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4 support

The first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 will be available in the market by the end of 2024, as per MediaTek.

Realme will be the first OEM to launch a phone with this chip in China before the end of the year. It will be followed by the Redmi Turbo 4 in January and likely Poco X7 Pro 5G, also expected to launch early next year.