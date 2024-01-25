Smartphones Launching In February 2024: iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Honor X9b And More

As the smartphone-loaded January 2024 ends, it looks like February 2024 won’t slow down in terms of new smartphones that will be launching. While some of the launches are confirmed to take place, such as that of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, some are rumoured, and an official confirmation is awaited. Here’s a list of smartphones we have compiled that will launch in February 2024 so you can plan your purchase.
1iQOO Neo 9 Pro (India Launch)
Despite expectations, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro didn’t reach the list of smartphones launching in January 2024 as anticipated. The brand has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is coming to India in February 2024. It is also confirmed that it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. The Neo 9 Pro is the same phone called iQOO Neo 9 in China.
Other specs include a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate.
The device could pack up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, and LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.
The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on February 22, 2024.
Expected Price
The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes as Neo 9 in the following variants in China:
- 12GB+256GB: CNY 2299 (approx Rs 27,770)
- 16GB+256GB: CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,100)
- 16GB+512GB: CNY 2799 (approx Rs 32,600)
- 16GB+1TB: CNY 3199 (approx Rs 37,300)
If these prices are kept similar for the handset’s Indian counterpart, then the iQOO Neo 9 Pro could significantly undercut the OnePlus 12R as both of them will have the same chip under the hood, and OnePlus’ device starts at Rs 39,999.
2Honor X9b (India Launch)
Honor will launch its second smartphone, Honor X9b, in India in February 2024 after its comeback last year. The Honor X9b will be one of those smartphones launching in February 2024 that will lie in the mid-range segment, according to various leaks.
The device made its global debut back in October of last year. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1.07 billion colours. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor powers it, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.
Honor X9b has a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The device is equipped with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera on the front.
The device is backed by a 5800mAh battery with 35W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
Launch Date (Expected)
As per leaks, the Honor X9b will launch in India on February 8 or February 9, 2024.
Expected Price
The leaks suggest that the Honor X9b will be priced between Rs 25,000 and 30,000. The launch offers may bring down the price to as low as Rs 23,999.
3Nothing Phone (2a) (Global, India Launch)
Nothing has scheduled an announcement for February 2024 during the MWC 2024 event, and the brand is expected to launch the Nothing Phone (2a). The Phone (2a) is expected to be a watered-down version of the Nothing Phone (2), which came out last year.
As per leaks, the handset will get a 120Hz OLED panel, likely 6.7 inches in size. The handset will come in an 8GB + 128GB model, while more variants could be available at the time of launch. As for the chipset, we could have the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, which we usually see employed in lower mid-rangers, with the most recent being the Vivo S18e.
Then, the handset will have a 50MP dual rear camera setup, while information regarding the additional sensor is unknown as of now. It will ship with Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 and will have a completely redesigned glyph LED pattern on the rear compared to the Phone (2) and the Phone (1).
Launch Date (Expected)
The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to debut on February 27, 2024.
Expected Price
The phone is packed with specs, which are ideal for a handset priced at $400 (approx Rs 33,000). However, considering the strong competition in India regarding aggressive pricing, Phone (2a) will have to have a price tag below or around Rs 25,000. However, these figures are speculative and should not be considered accurate.
4OPPO F25 5G (India Launch)
OPPO debuted the Reno 11 series smartphones earlier this month and is now preparing to launch the F25 5G in February 2024. The OPPO F25 5G will launch as the Reno 11F 5G globally.
The device will sport a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with FHD+ Resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device will be equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera.
It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the back, there could be a triple cam system, including a 64MP primary lens using an OV64B sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.
The device will run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. Finally, the handset may also be IP65 rated for dust and waterproofing.
Launch Date (Expected)
Currently, no exact launch date has leaked for the OPPO F25 5G, except that it will debut next month.
Expected Price
There have been no leaks regarding the pricing for the F25 5G. We think the handset could be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India, considering the brand’s past smartphone launch trends and the device’s rumoured specs. However, these are just speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.
5Lava Blaze Curve 5G (India Launch)
Earlier this month, we exclusively reported that Lava is working on launching a new smartphone called the Blaze Curve 5G. This is also one of the smartphones that will be launching in February 2024.
The Blaze Curve 5G from the Indian brand is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED Display along with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. In addition, it should have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The Blaze Curve 5G may have a dual rear camera unit for optics. While the sensor details are unknown, we were told that the handset will have superior cameras over the Blaze 2 5G.
It may include a 50-megapixel sensor plus an ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, it could feature an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It could include a fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It should pack a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. The device will come in two shades: Blue and Black. Overall, the Blaze Curve 5G would launch as a true successor to the Blaze 2 5G.
Launch Date (Expected)
The Blaze Curve 5G is expected to debut sometime during next month. Aside from that, we don’t have an exact date for the launch.
Expected Price
Lava mostly operates in the lower mid-range and budget segment. The Blaze Curve 5G would be no exception, as it is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 15,000 in India. The exact pricing of the Blaze Curve 5G has not been confirmed. The handset will be an Amazon Exclusive product when launched.
6Tecno Spark 20
Launched back in December 2020 in some markets, the Tecno Spark 20 will also be coming to India in February 2024. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers it. The device has 256GB of built-in storage, which is expandable, and up to 8GB of RAM with additional virtual RAM.
The Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, an AI sensor, and dual LED flash for photos and videos. There is also a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on Android 13 Go Edition based on HiOS 11. It is also IP53-rated.
Launch Date (Expected)
While the exact launch date is unconfirmed, tipster Mukul Sharma posted on X that the Spark 20 from Tecno will launch in India sometime in the first week of February.
Expected Price
The device is expected to be priced at around Rs 10,000 in India, as per the leak.
This was the list of smartphones that are expected to, or have been confirmed to launch in India and globally in February 2024. Keep an eye out on this list, as we’ll update it as soon as we receive any new information about the launches mentioned above or any newer ones.