Smartphones Launching In February 2024: iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Honor X9b And More

Despite expectations, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro didn’t reach the list of smartphones launching in January 2024 as anticipated. The brand has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is coming to India in February 2024. It is also confirmed that it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. The Neo 9 Pro is the same phone called iQOO Neo 9 in China.

Other specs include a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device could pack up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, and LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.

Launch Date (Confirmed)

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on February 22, 2024.

Expected Price

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes as Neo 9 in the following variants in China:

12GB+256GB: CNY 2299 (approx Rs 27,770)

16GB+256GB: CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,100)

16GB+512GB: CNY 2799 (approx Rs 32,600)

16GB+1TB: CNY 3199 (approx Rs 37,300)

If these prices are kept similar for the handset’s Indian counterpart, then the iQOO Neo 9 Pro could significantly undercut the OnePlus 12R as both of them will have the same chip under the hood, and OnePlus’ device starts at Rs 39,999.