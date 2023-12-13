Nothing Confirms February 2024 Event, Potential Nothing Phone (3) Reveal On The Cards

Nothing’s last launch took place earlier this year with Phone (2) and the brand has already set stage for a 2024 event, set to take place in February on the 27th. The event will be held at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. It is expected that the brand will tease the Nothing Phone (3) at the event.

Nothing sent invites to the press with the slogan – “Nothing to see”. The teaser has a mirror-like background which is Nothing’s signature style for its wallpapers and teasers. Further, the brand confirmed that the event will take place on February 27, 2024 evening that falls on a Tuesday, at MWC Barcelona.

Last year, around same time, the brand teased the Nothing Phone (2) and the Chipset it would be powered with. It is expected that the brand will follow the same trend this time around and could tease the Nothing Phone (3) along with its chipset details. Aside from these details, there are none other which one could make out from the event invite.

So far, Nothing has been able to keep the Phone (3) a secret but that could change soon considering the leaks often start appearing as the launch of the handset nears. It could be a matter of days or weeks before we see any leaked information about the Nothing Phone (3).

We expect the brand to make improvements to the handset across the board, including cameras, battery capacity, charging speeds and of course, the processor. Nothing used the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on its Phone (2) despite the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 being the more powerful chipset available at that time. It’s unclear whether the UK-based brand would go all in this time and equip the Phone (3) with the 8 Gen 3, or adopt an older Processor like its predecessor did.

Artificial Intelligence based features are also taking over the smartphone world with Pixel 8 Pro employing some of the best of them and Galaxy S24 series to follow soon. It would be interesting to see whether Nothing would also come up with any similar AI-powered features. Keeping the Phone (3) aside, the brand could further diversify its portfolio next year with a relatively cheaper model as well, called the Nothing Phone (2a). This one could be positioned higher than the Phone (2) but lower than the OEM’s upcoming flagship. Once again, there’s no word on when the Phone (2a) could launch.