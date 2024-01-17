The OPPO F25 5G may sport a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with FHD+ Resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device will be equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera.

It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the back, there could be a triple cam system, including a 64MP primary lens using an OV64B sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

The device will run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. Finally, the handset may also be IP65 rated for dust and water proofing.