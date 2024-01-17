The OPPO F25 5G may sport a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with FHD+ Resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device will be equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera.
It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the back, there could be a triple cam system, including a 64MP primary lens using an OV64B sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.
The device will run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. Finally, the handset may also be IP65 rated for dust and water proofing.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Green, Pink
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2412 × 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|ColorOS 14, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera Features
|HDR
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|67W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP65