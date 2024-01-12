OPPO Reno 11 5G Series Launched in India: Is It Worth Your Money?

OPPO Reno 11 5G series has launched in India, including the Reno 11 5G and the Reno 11 Pro 5G. The series debuted in China back in November 2023 and is now making its way to India with a different set of specifications compared to the Chinese variants. Here’s everything you want to know about them, and whether they are worth your consideration or not.

OPPO Reno 11 5G: Price, Specs

The OPPO Reno 11 5G is up for pre-order on Flipkart and Oppo’s own online store and will go on sale from January 25. It comes in two variants including 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 29,999 while the 8GB + 256GB model comes in at Rs 31,999. It can be bought in Wave Green and Rock Grey colours and users can save up to Rs 3,000 via bank offers.

The Reno 11 5G gets a 6.7-inch OLED curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 800 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 11 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device has a 5000mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and a plastic middle frame. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G: Price, Specs

The Reno 11 Pro 5G is also up for pre-order on Flipkart and Oppo’s own online store and will go on sale from January 18. It comes in a single variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 39,999. It can be bought in Pearl White and Rock Grey colours and users can save up to Rs 4,000 via bank offers.

The Reno 11 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2414 pixels, 950 nits peak brightness, 394 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 11 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 4,600mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and a mono speaker. It has ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 for software. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

OPPO Reno 11 5G Series: Is It Worth It?

The Reno 11 5G series has, once again, launched with an overpriced nature in India. Compared to the vanilla model, the recently launched Poco X6 5G does better in almost every aspect. It has a starting price of Rs 21,999 and goes up till Rs 24,999 for then12GB + 512GB model. On the other hand, the base model of Reno 11 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which starts at Rs 29,999, and that’s Rs 5,000 more costly than Poco’s X6 5G.

Aside from more storage and RAM, the Poco X6 5G has a better display as well, that is not only sharper but is also brighter. Poco X6 5G also gets a slightly better chipset in terms of numbers, has the same capacity of battery, along with an IP54 rating which the Reno 11 5G lacks. However, the Reno 11 5G has a telephoto sensor on the rear that is much more useful than the macro sensor on Poco’s device. Camera performance is yet to be tested on both devices at our end so we can’t comment on that in particular.

If you can give up on the telephoto sensor, you can also consider the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ that starts at Rs 31,999 for the same variant as that of Reno 11 5G. The Note 13 Pro+ has a better primary camera sensor according to on-paper specs. It also has a better chipset, faster RAM and storage modules, IP68 rating and faster charging speeds as well.

Coming to the Reno 11 Pro, the Poco X6 Pro 5G beats it in terms of display, storage, RAM, battery capacity, chipset and having an IP rating. Moreover, it is priced way cheaper at Rs 28,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB model, which is double the storage of the single model available for Reno 11 Pro.