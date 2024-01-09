(Exclusive) Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Price Range, Launch Timeline, Specs Revealed

Lava’s last launch in India was the Storm 5G, which had good specifications for the price. This year, Lava seems to be planning to begin its year with a new smartphone called Blaze Curve 5G. Today, we have some new information to share about the handset, including some of its specifications, the price range in which it will be launched in India, and its launch timeline.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Launch Timeline

Sources familiar with the development have said to the Mobile Indian, “Lava BlazeCurve 5G is going to be launched soon.”In fact, an encoded message posted by Lava India head Sunil Raina on X, when rearranged, forms the moniker of the handset, that is, “Blaze Curve 5G”.

Further, the handset is expected to arrive sometime in February 2024, so we won’t have to wait long for the handset to launch. Further, our sources say that the device will launch in the same colour options as the Lava Blaze 2 5G, which includes Blue and Black shades.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Expected Price

Lava mostly operates in the lower mid-range and budget segment. The Blaze Curve 5G would be no exception, as it is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 15,000 in India. The exact pricing of the Blaze Curve 5G has not been confirmed. The handset will be an Amazon Exclusive product when launched.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Expected Specifications

The Blaze Curve 5G from the Indian brand is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED Display along with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The upcoming Blaze series smartphone is expected to be the successor to the Lava Blaze 2 5G that launched in November 2023. It had the Dimensity 6020 SoC, meaning the Blaze Curve 5G is going to have a more powerful processor, which would result in better performance. In addition, it should have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Blaze Curve 5G may have a dual rear camera unit for optics. While the details of the Sensors are unknown yet, we were told that the handset will have a superior set of cameras over the Blaze 2 5G.

It may include a 50-megapixel sensor plus an ultra-wide angle sensor, replacing the AI sensor of the Blaze 2 5G. For selfies, it could feature an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It could include a fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It should pack a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. Overall, the Blaze Curve 5G would launch as a true successor to the Blaze 2 5G.