OPPO Reno 11F 5G To Arrive As OPPO F25 5G In India: All Details

OPPO debuted the Reno 11 5G series in China back last year, followed by an India launch earlier last week. Now, the brand is likely working on a new Reno 11 series handset called as the OPPO Reno 11F 5G, which will launch in India as well, but will be called OPPO F25 5G instead. Here are all the details we know about the device.

OPPO Reno 11F 5G: Specifications

The OPPO Reno 11F 5G specs were shared by a tipster on X, according to whom the handset will sport a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with FHD+ Resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device will be equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera.

It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the back, there could be a triple cam system, including a 64MP primary lens using an OV64B sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

The device will run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. Finally, the handset may also be IP65 rated for dust and water proofing. It could launch in Green, Pink, and Blue shades.

OPPO Reno 11F 5G: Launch Timeline, Expected Price

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Reno 11F 5G will launch in India as OPPO F25 5G sometime in February 2024. He didn’t share the exact launch date. We think the handset could be priced around Rs 25,000 in India considering the brand’s past trends of smartphone launches and the rumoured specs of the device. However, these are just speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.