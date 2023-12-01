Smartphone launches coming up in December 2023: Expected & Confirmed List

Our list of smartphones that featured devices launching in November included the iQOO 12, though it specifically referred to the China launch. In December 2023, on the 12th, iQOO is all set to launch the device in India as well.

Ahead of the launch, iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 12 will run on Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14 out of the box. This makes it the first non-Pixel smartphone in India to come with Android 14 pre-loaded. As far as FunTouch OS 14 is concerned, it is packed with new features, under the hood improvements along with some user interface changes as well.

Moreover, the OS integration in iQOO 12 will ensure the device comes with no hot apps or games. In other words, the bloatware has been omitted. Further, the company confirms that iQOO 12 will get 3 major Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches.

Furthermore, a report making rounds of the internet claims that iQOO is aiming to price the iQOO 12 under Rs 55,000 in India. Further, images that shows the box price of the iQOO 12 which is Rs 5X,999, were also shared by a tipster on X. The tipster claims that the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) is Rs 56,999 while the actual pricing could be around Rs 53,000 to Rs 55,000. The phone will launch in two variants: 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB, according to the report.