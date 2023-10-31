Confirmed List: Smartphones launching in November 2023

The smartphone launches scheduled for October 2023 have come to an end. With the announcement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 this month, a range of flagship smartphones from companies like Vivo, iQOO and others are either expected to debut or have already been confirmed to debut with this Processor in November 2023. Let’s take a closer look at Smartphones launching in November 2023.
1Smartphones launching in India in November 2023
Here is a list of smartphones launching in India in November 2023, including both affordable and premium options.
2iQOO 12 series
iQOO 12 series smartphones are scheduled to launch on November 7, 2023, in China. The lineup is said to include a base and a pro model. The company has confirmed the processor details of the handsets, where it will be sporting the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Aside from that, the iQOO 12 has also been confirmed to launch here in India as the first smartphone to come with this processor. However, a concrete release date is yet to be determined.
It is unclear whether the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro would come to India or only the standard model. Talking of the design of the iQOO 12 series, it has already been revealed that the standard model will have flat rear and back panels while the Pro model will sport curved ones.
As for the specs of the iQOO 12, it should come with a 6.78-inch E7 AMOLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate support and a 2K resolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The device should also come with an HDR10+ certification and 1440Hz PWM Dimming.
Under the hood, it should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will feature up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. The iQOO 12 5G should get a 50MP OIS-assisted main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 64MP telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical zoom. It should sport a 16MP front camera.
The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 200W Fast charging out of the box. It runs on the latest Android 14-based OriginOS skin out of the box. The global variants will boot Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.
3Lava Blaze 2 5G
Lava has officially announced the launch date of the Blaze 2 5G, which is set for November 2 at 12 PM noon. The device will be seen sporting an LCD panel and a centred punch-hole cutout for the camera. There’s no word about the Refresh Rate of the panel, but one can expect it to be either 120Hz or 90Hz.
It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, the same Chipset that powers Lava’s recently launched Blaze Pro 5G (Review). Then, it will have a single 50MP AI camera and an additional sensor. It will support 18W fast charging. However, there’s no information about the battery capacity.
The Blaze 2 5G is expected to have a starting price tag of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 in India.
4Redmi Note 13 series
Redmi unveiled the Note 13 series in China in September and the brand is expected to debut the same in India next month. After Redmi Note 13 Pro+, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G recently appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification portal, along with IMDA and Indian BIS platforms.
This suggests that the global launch (including India) of the series is imminent. As for the specs, the top-end model in the series sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ feature a triple camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 f/1.65 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 13 Pro+ packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 120W Fast charging support.
5Samsung Galaxy M44 5G
The Galaxy M44 5G, which is set to succeed the Galaxy M34 5G, is rumoured to launch in November 2023 in India. According to a recent leak, the device could retain the design of the Galaxy M34 5G. The device has already appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification site bearing the model number SM-M446K, confirming the moniker.
The device is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box paired with Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU.
6Smartphones launching globally in November 2023
Let’s discuss the upcoming smartphones that are set to be launched in the global market.
7Vivo X100 series
Vivo X100 series has been confirmed to launch in China on November 17. The series will succeed the Vivo X90 series from last year and will have flagship chipsets from both MediaTek and Qualcomm. While the Vivo X100 Pro could get the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9300, the X100 Pro+ has been confirmed to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Vivo has already revealed the design of the X100 series via a launch poster where the purported X100 Pro can be seen in two colours, blue and orange. The Blue variant seems to have a matte glass finish, while the Orange gets a leather back.
The device will have a circular camera module positioned in the middle, consisting of three camera sensors, along with a flash placed outside of the array. The volume rocker and the power button will reside on the right spine of the handset.
The X100 Pro+ gets a 6.78-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
It will have a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP IMX989 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP IMX598 Ultrawide sensor, plus a 50MP IMX758 portrait and a 200MP Samsung HP3 10X zoom telephoto periscope lens rear camera. In addition, it could be backed by a 5400mAh battery paired with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will be IP68-rated and will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
8Realme GT 5 Pro
While Realme hasn’t announced a launch date for the upcoming GT 5 Pro, it is expected to debut sometime towards the end of November for global and Chinese markets.
The device is rumoured to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels. The device will purportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The device will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM. These should be UFS 4.0 and LPDDR5x RAM modules.
The back will house a 50MP primary camera, which is rumoured to be a brand-new Sony IMX966 sensor with a 1/1.4” size. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto module (IMX890) offering 2.7x optical zoom. It could be backed by a 5260mAh battery and run on Android 14.
9Asus ROG Phone 8 series
Asus has announced that its upcoming ROG Phone 8 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It didn’t give us a launch timeline, but one can expect the ROG Phone 8 smartphone launch to take place in November 2023. So far, there have been no major leaks regarding the design or specifications of the smartphone.
10Redmi K70 series
The upcoming flagship Redmi phones in China are also touted to employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Redmi K70 series could comprise of the Redmi K70 and the Redmi K70 Pro. The K70 Pro will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as confirmed by a Redmi official on Weibo, while the K70 could get a Dimensity 9200+ Chipset per leaks.
The Redmi K70 Pro is likely to feature a 5,120mAh battery and 120W Fast charging technology. It could get a 2K AMOLED 120Hz display, in-display fingerprint sensor, up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Reports suggest the Redmi K70 series smartphones could launch in November 2023.
11OnePlus 11RT
OnePlus could launch the 11RT in November, which could be a rebranded Ace 2 Pro. For context, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro gets a 6.74-inch AMOLED curved-edge screen with a 1.5K Resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 450 PPI, 1600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.
There is a triple rear camera system consisting of an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main camera. The other two Sensors include an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP OV02B10 macro camera. It gets a 16-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.
The device has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at its helm, which is coupled with up to 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 150W Fast charging support. As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It also has NFC, an IR blaster, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.