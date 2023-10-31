Confirmed List: Smartphones launching in November 2023

iQOO 12 series smartphones are scheduled to launch on November 7, 2023, in China. The lineup is said to include a base and a pro model. The company has confirmed the processor details of the handsets, where it will be sporting the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Aside from that, the iQOO 12 has also been confirmed to launch here in India as the first smartphone to come with this processor. However, a concrete release date is yet to be determined.

It is unclear whether the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro would come to India or only the standard model. Talking of the design of the iQOO 12 series, it has already been revealed that the standard model will have flat rear and back panels while the Pro model will sport curved ones.

As for the specs of the iQOO 12, it should come with a 6.78-inch E7 AMOLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate support and a 2K resolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The device should also come with an HDR10+ certification and 1440Hz PWM Dimming.

Under the hood, it should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will feature up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. The iQOO 12 5G should get a 50MP OIS-assisted main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 64MP telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical zoom. It should sport a 16MP front camera.

The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 200W Fast charging out of the box. It runs on the latest Android 14-based OriginOS skin out of the box. The global variants will boot Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.