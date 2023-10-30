Realme GT 5 Pro: What we know so far

Realme is among the first wave of Brands that plans to launch a smartphone with the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and it should be called the GT 5 Pro. Ahead of the launch, rumours around the smartphone have already started spreading, giving us a glimpse at how the device could look and what it could sport under the hood.

Realme GT 5 Pro: Design (Leaked)

A recent TENAA listing spilt the beans over the design of the GT 5 Pro, which can be seen as having a circular camera module. It will have a curved back panel with the ‘Realme’ branding in an off-centre position just below the camera array. Then, the power and volume keys reside on the right-hand side. The camera module seems to be a protruding one.

Realme GT 5 Pro: Specifications (Leaked)

The same TENAA listing was updated later on with some of the key specifications of the smartphone. As per the listing, the device has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels. The device will purportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The device will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM. These should be UFS 4.0 and LPDDR5x RAM modules.

The back will house a 50MP primary camera, which is rumoured to be a brand-new Sony IMX966 sensor with a 1/1.4” size. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto module (IMX890) offering 2.7x optical zoom. It could be backed by a 5260mAh battery and run on Android 14.

Realme GT 5 Pro: Launch timeline

At present, the launch date of the GT 5 Pro is yet to be revealed. However, considering the brand has been consistently teasing the device on Weibo, a China launch should take place before the end of the year, followed by a global launch early next year.