Here’s your first official look at OnePlus 12: Taking design cues from the predecessor

OnePlus is all set to celebrate its 10th anniversary next month on the 4th, and now, it has confirmed that on December 5th, it will launch the OnePlus 12. While leaks containing design renders and smartphone specifications have surfaced since earlier this year, it is now that OnePlus has confirmed the official design of the OnePlus 12 in all three of its colours.

OnePlus revealed the official smartphone design on its China website, showcasing the OnePlus 12 in White, Green and Black finishes. The White variant seemingly has a glossy back panel, while the Green and Black variants have a matte finish. The Black variant seems to be identical to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 11 in terms of finish.

The green is the new entrant here that has a slight pattern and is brighter than what we saw with the OnePlus 11. Then, the top seems to have an opening for the mic as well as the IR Blaster. The punch-hole for the front camera is now at the top-middle position, while the bottom side gets the speaker, a USB-C port, a SIM tray and a mic. The left spine gets the alert slider, while the right spine has all the buttons for volume and power.

While the bezels aren’t uniform, they are quite thin, including the chin. The camera array at the back seems to have three sensors, one of which is a periscope telephoto lens based on the shape of the sensor. The middle frame joins it to give it a seamless look. It also has a glass finish contrasting with the rest of the panel. The flash is placed outside the camera array, similar to the OnePlus Open.

Overall, the OnePlus 12 retains the look of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. While the colours may be different, taking design cues from the older model is certainly not a bad move, in our opinion. This design has worked for OnePlus in the past years, giving their smartphones a distinctive look and making them stand out. According to the leaks, the OnePlus 12 is set for an official global launch in January 2024.