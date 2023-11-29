Vivo S18 series: What we know about it so far

Vivo debuted the S17 series smartphones last year in its home market, China, and now the OEM is working on its successors, dubbed as the S18 series. The new series will likely consist of three handsets, including the Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and the Vivo S18e. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the devices.

Vivo S18 series: Design

The Vivo S18 series design was first shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, with a schematic that showed two camera modules on the back along with a punch-hole embedded display. To follow that up, Vivo officially dropped a teaser for the smartphone in China and showed the left spine of the smartphone, confirming it to have a curved display and a camera module design that seemingly corroborates DCS’ leak.

If you aren’t aware, the same tipster recently shared a similar design for the upcoming iQOO Neo 9, which was also accurate as iQOO also confirmed that design with an official launch teaser for the Neo 9 series. In other words, the S18 series and iQOO Neo 9 series have a similar design. However, if they are rebadged models of each other, only time will tell.

Vivo S18 series: Specifications (Rumoured)

Key specifications for the Vivo S18 and S18 Pro were also leaked online, courtesy of the tipster WhyLab on Weibo. The Vivo S18 is speculated to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and it will be one of the first batch of smartphones to use it, considering we have only seen it in Honor 100 so far.

Next, it will sport an OLED display with 2800 nits of brightness and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone will have three RAM configurations – 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB – and two storage versions including 256GB and 512 GB.

Vivo S18 Pro will reportedly draw power from last year’s flagship Chipset from Mediatek, the Dimensity 9200+, and offer memory configurations identical to the Vivo S18. It will also pack a 5000mAh battery. Both of these could support 80W fast wired charging. Vivo S18 Pro’s primary rear camera could be a 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor, and it could also include Wi-Fi 7 support.

Vivo S18 series: Launch timeline

The S18 series has been confirmed to debut in China in December 2023. Considering the past track record, Vivo usually launches such smartphones globally (and in India) under the V series. Accordingly, the S18 series may launch in India as Vivo V30 or V31 series in the first half of 2024.