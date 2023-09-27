Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Top major price drops on smartphones

Flipkart is all set to host its annual sale event called Big Billion Days 2023 next month and while we still don’t have the dates for the actual sale, Flipkart has already begun discounting smartphones on its website. This has resulted in major price drops on some of the best smartphones that were earlier priced a segment above than where they currently are. So here are the top deals on smartphones during Flipkart Big Billion Days to keep an eye out for. Do keep tabs on this space as we’ll continuously be updating the list as soon as more deals are unveiled by the E-commerce platform during its BBD 2023 sale.
1Nothing Phone (1)
The first smartphone from Nothing, which launched back in 2022 in three variants including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB which were priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 38,999, is now witnessing a major price drop on Flipkart.
The base variant is available for Rs 26,999 while the mid-variant is retailing for Rs 28,999. Users can avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 with an ICICI credit card and not only that, as buyers can further get up to Rs 27,550 off if exchanging their old phone. The heavy discount on Nothing Phone (1) during the Flipkart sale makes it a smartphone highly worth its price tag.
2Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 debuted for Rs 59,999 in India. However, as a part of a new offer, Flipkart is selling the Google Pixel 7 for Rs 41,999 which is the lowest price for the smartphone since its launch last year. Further, buyers with an Flipkart Axis Bank card can avail an additional discount of Rs 2,100 and Kotak bank card holders can avail a discount of Rs 1,000. Additional discount can be availed when exchanging your old device.