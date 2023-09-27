Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Top major price drops on smartphones

The first smartphone from Nothing, which launched back in 2022 in three variants including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB which were priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 38,999, is now witnessing a major price drop on Flipkart.

The base variant is available for Rs 26,999 while the mid-variant is retailing for Rs 28,999. Users can avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 with an ICICI credit card and not only that, as buyers can further get up to Rs 27,550 off if exchanging their old phone. The heavy discount on Nothing Phone (1) during the Flipkart sale makes it a smartphone highly worth its price tag.