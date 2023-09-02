Moto G84 5G launched in India: Price, Specs, Competition

Motorola has debuted a new budget smartphone in India, called the Moto G84 5G. The new offering from the Lenovo-owned brand is being made available in the Pantone colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta shade with vegan leather finish. Moto also claims that the device becomes the first under the Rs 20K segment to offer an in-built 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage. Here’s what else it has to offer.

Moto G84 5G: Price, Availability, Launch offers

Moto g84 5G will be available in three colours, namely: Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue in vegan leather finish and Midnight Blue in 3D Acrylic glass finish in a single variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage.

It can be purchased via Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 8th September, 12PM onwards for Rs 19,999. There’s a flat Rs 1,000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards or Rs 1,000 additional value on exchange of an old device on Flipkart. There are also benefits worth Rs 5,000 from Reliance Jio.

Moto G84 5G: Specifications

The Moto G84 5G sports a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout and a thick chin at the bottom. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

There’s a square-shaped camera module on the back, housing a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 16MP f/2.45 front-facing selfie snapper. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive one major upgrade to Android 14.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G (with support for 14 bands), GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port. The device is equipped with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and also supports Moto Spatial Audio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Moto G84 5G: Competitors

Moto G84 5G’s strongest competitors include the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and the Infinix GT 10 Pro (Review). The Moto G84 5G does have an advantage here which the company also boasts of, and it is the 12GB RAM. No other smartphone is offering the said amount of RAM in this segment. However, the GT 10 Pro does offer the same amount of storage but for Rs 1,000 more and that too because of the price increase of the smartphone a couple of days back.

As for the chipset, all three main competitors of the Motorola Moto G84 5G pack a better chipset in terms of on-paper specifications. Not only that, but the chipset on Tecno’s and Infinix’s device (MediaTek Dimensity 8050) are certainly better in terms of real-world performance also, especially when gaming as we have seen the Snapdragon 695 struggle during heavy workloads in other smartphones. The Exynos 1280 on the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is also superior to Snapdragon 695 on the basis of on-paper specifications.

If it comes to battery, the Galaxy M34 5G (Review) takes the win with the biggest unit (6000mAh). However, it also has the slowest charging. The Infinix GT 10 Pro has the fastest charging speed out of the lot, at 45 watts. If we come to software, the Moto G84 5G does sport close-to-stock Android operating system so people who prefer that will like it but the Galaxy M34 5G once again edges ahead as it will receive four major OS upgrades compared to only one on Motorola’s device and that is a huge difference.

As you can see, the Moto G84 5G does have an advantage in the RAM segment but apart from that, there’s no other differentiating factor which would make us recommend it over its competition. It’s competitors do provide a better value for your money and it would be worth spending a 1000 bucks more as it would get you a much better phone if we consider the bigger picture.