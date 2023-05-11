HomeNewsGoogle Pixel 7a under Rs 40K, but conditions apply

Google Pixel 7a under Rs 40K, but conditions apply

By The Mobile Indian Network
Pixel 7a price

Google has unveiled its latest addition to the Pixel A-series smartphones, the Pixel 7a, during its I/O 2023 developer event. The Pixel 7a boasts a new design inspired by the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, a new processor, cameras, and wireless charging.

Price and Availability

 In India, The Google Pixel 7a will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option starting at Rs 43,999. It is available on Flipkart starting May 11 with an instant discount of Rs 4,000 for HDFC Bank cardholders, bringing the price down to Rs. 39,999. The smartphone comes in three finishes – Charcoal, Snow, and Sea.

Pixel 7a specs

Specs and Features 

The Pixel 7a boasts a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 screen. It has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display and is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G2 SoC with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port at the bottom.

Camera and Battery

The Pixel 7a features a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Android 13 and is equipped with a 4,385mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G2
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.1-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 13MP
  • Battery4385mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

