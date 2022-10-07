Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Things you should know

Google has launched Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Both the devices bring minor design changes from previous generation but have somethings going on when we talk about internals. These pack the new Tensor G2 processor, while the Pro model also gets a new ultra-wide camera. But what’s the price of the devices in India and does it have some offers? For sure they do. Let’s have a look.

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro India Price, Offers

Google Pixel 7 has been launched in India in a single variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage for Rs 59,999. The smartphone will be sold in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options. The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes at Rs 84,999 for the sole 12GB + 128GB variant. This one will be available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colour options.

Both smartphones will go on sale in India via Flipkart on October 13 while you can pre-order them today. Google has also announced limited-time launch offers including a Rs 6,000 cashback on the Pixel 7 and a Rs 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Specifications

The Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 90Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1400 nits peak brightness and 416ppi of pixel density. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is non-expandable.

Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup. It consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter. The cameras also get LDAF and OIS support. On the front, you get an 10.8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, you get a 4355mAh cell that supports 30W fast wired charging and 21W fast wireless charging. Then it has dual stereo speakers as well. As for software, Pixel 7 comes pre-loaded with Android 13 and is promised to get 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches. The phone is also IP68 certified.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications

The Pixel 7 Pro gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. As it is an LTPO panel, it supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. The display has 512ppi of pixel density, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Further, the Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G2 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You get 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. For optics, the Pixel 7 Pro has a triple camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/3.5 telephoto camera which has 5x optical zoom support, 50-megapixel f/1.85 wide-angle primary camera and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 10.8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and 23W fast wireless charging. The Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13 with promised 3 years of OS updates, 5 years of security patches and is IP68 certified. It also gets stereo speakers.

Google Pixel 7 Series Features

Google is focusing more on the experience with this year’s Pixel lineup. The Pixel 7 series builds on this formula and brings features such as Photo Unblur – a Google Photos feature. Photo Unblur uses machine learning to improve your blurry pictures — even old ones. With just a few taps, you can remove blur and visual noise. This will basically put the new Tensor G2 chip to action and will sharpen the image.

Next, Google took shots at Apple during the keynote by mentioning how the competition is catching up with features such as Always-on display which Google mentioned has been present on Pixels since the Pixel 2 launched in 2017, and Car Crash detection, which Google actually introduced over three years ago. But, it did itself copy a feature which Apple introduced last year, called Cinematic Mode. Google’s version is called Cinematic Blur and it basically works the same way Apple’s feature works.

You can shoot cinema style videos with the new cinematic blur where it will show you a shallow depth-of-field behind the subject. Videos are also getting an upgrade with new 10-bit HDR. With that, you can record brighter, higher contrast videos with wider color ranges.

Then, Google talked about a new feature called Smart Selfie. Now with Guided Frame, those who are blind or low-vision are now able to capture selfies with a combination of precise audio guidance, high-contrast visual animations and haptic feedback.

Then Google went ahead to announce the new Super Res Zoom feature. Both phones support the new 2x zoom which according to Google looks identical to 2x optical zoom from a dedicated lens.

Pixel 7 Pro offers a 5x optical zoom lens and is able to perform the same machine learning upscaling on photos zoomed in at 10x, making them look identical to photos taken with a dedicated 10x lens. Google says it’s offering up to 30x clear zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro, making it the farthest zoom ever seen on a Pixel phone. However, the regular Pixel 7 lacks this functionality because it doesn’t have a telephoto sensor.

Then it announced that the company has updated the Real Tone feature. Real Tone’s camera algorithms have been “trained with more than 10,000 additional portraits of people of colour from our image expert partners to make sure that Pixel Camera consistently renders skin tones authentically”, said Google.

Next, Real Tone can now work in the Night Sight mode. Furthermore, Night Sight now only needs half of the normal exposure time to produce low-light images that are sharper than before. Also, as we mentioned in the beginning, Pixel 7 Pro’s ultra wide-angle sensor has been upgraded. The Pixel 7 Pro’s ultra-wide lens is 21% wider than Pixel 7’s so you can fit more in the frame. Plus the ultrawide lens has autofocus, which powers Macro Focus for macro shots.

Google has also partnered with Snap, so you can capture ultrawide front and rear photos and videos, while your videos will use video stabilisation. Then, you can use a new feature called Dual — that’s available only on Pixel 7 and select Android phones — to simultaneously record video on your front and rear cameras to capture yourself and the scene in front of you.

Google’s Speech-to-text recognition already touched new heights with the Pixel 6 series, thanks to Tensor chip. This has now been improved further with the Tensor G2. With Assistant voice typing, the Google Assistant can now automatically suggests emojis that are relevant to your messages. Furthermore, with Pixel 7’s speech recognition technology, your phone can now transcribe voice messages on Google’s Messages app, so you can easily read them as soon as you receive them.

Next, for calling, Google has introduced Clear Calling. It has improved the audio experience for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users with this feature that will be rolling out in the coming months. It uses machine learning to automatically filter out background noise and enhance the voice on the other end of the line.

Lastly, Google has introduced new Security updates to its Pixel 7 series. With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security, making your phone more resilient to sophisticated attacks. Then, later this year, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will get VPN by Google One at no extra cost, so your online activity is protected no matter what app or web browser you use. Also, you now have support for Face Unlock in addition to in-display fingerprint sensor, thanks to advanced machine learning models for face recognition.