Nothing Phone (1) launched: Things you should know

Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone called Nothing Phone (1) today in India and globally. The Nothing Phone (1) comes as a new mid-ranger with a unique set of LEDs at the back called glyphs. The device is set to compete with a bunch of smartphones from Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus, Carl’s previously co-founded company. So here are all the things you should know about the Nothing Phone (1) including its specifications, price, availability and more.
Nothing Phone (1) Price, Availability & Offers
The Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB which are priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 38,999. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999).
Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart with the following offers for pre-order customers only:
- HDFC Instant Discount: INR 2000 (this will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI). Applicable on Credit Cards (EMI and full swipe) and Debit Card (EMI)
- All other banks 3 months Easy EMI
- Exchange offer + bumped up exchange on select smartphones
- Power (45W): RRP Rs 2499 and for pre-order customers it will be available at Rs 1499
- Ear (1): RRP Rs 6999 and for pre-order customers it will be available at Rs 5999
Those who have purchased the pre-order invite pass can pre-order the smartphone starting today while open sales will begin on Flipkart from July 21. The device is available in Black & White colour options.
Nothing Phone (1) Display & Design
The smartphone has a flat aluminium frame design which the power key on the right and the volume rockers on the left. The smartphone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass on the back. Talking about the rear, the smartphone has the glyph interface which is a new way to communicate, as the company says.
One can choose different Glyph patterns for notifications to easily filter messages and emails from calls. Notification lights dim for less disturbance. You can also check battery status, and know when reverse charging is in use. You can also pair individual contacts to ringtones, each with a unique Glyph pattern. One can also set the Glyph Interface to full brightness and illuminate close-up subjects with a gentle light.
The Nothing smartphone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display which has adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support, 10-bit colour depth, HDR10+, 1200 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has 402 pixels per inch and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. The device has symmetrical bezels around the display.
Nothing Phone (1) Processor, RAM & Storage
The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s no support for expandable storage.
Nothing Phone (1) Software
The Phone (1) runs on Android 12 OS based Nothing OS. The company claims that there’s no bloatware and the software has been integrated with Nothing’s bespoke widgets, fonts, sounds and wallpapers. One can control third party products from Quick Settings as easily as Nothing ones.
Starting with Tesla, you can unlock doors, turn on AC and see miles left. You can also check the AirPods battery status. Then there are ’advanced haptic motors’ that will further enhance the experience of using the device. The device will get 3 years of major Android updates and 4 years of security patches with a bi-monthly schedule.
Nothing Phone (1) Cameras
The Phone (1) sports dual rear cameras including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 f/1.88 primary sensor and a Samsung JN1 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with a 114-degree Fov. At the front, the device has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. For videography, you can shoot up to 4K videos at 30fps with both EIS and OIS support.
Nothing Phone (1) Battery
The first smartphone from Nothing is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W PD3.0 wired fast charging. Further, there’s 15W Qi wireless charging with dual charging support and 5W reverse charging. The company claims that you can get a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.
Nothing Phone (1) Connectivity, Additional features
Lastly, the handset supports dual-SIM connectivity with 5G support for 12 bands. Apart from that, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-band GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include In-display Fingerprint Sensor Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core and Front RGB sensor. For audio, there are 3 high definition mics with dual stereo speakers.