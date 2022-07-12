Nothing Phone (1) launched: Things you should know

Nothing Phone (1) Price, Availability & Offers

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB which are priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 38,999. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999).

Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart with the following offers for pre-order customers only:

HDFC Instant Discount: INR 2000 (this will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI). Applicable on Credit Cards (EMI and full swipe) and Debit Card (EMI)

All other banks 3 months Easy EMI

Exchange offer + bumped up exchange on select smartphones

Power (45W): RRP Rs 2499 and for pre-order customers it will be available at Rs 1499

Ear (1): RRP Rs 6999 and for pre-order customers it will be available at Rs 5999

Those who have purchased the pre-order invite pass can pre-order the smartphone starting today while open sales will begin on Flipkart from July 21. The device is available in Black & White colour options.