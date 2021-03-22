Xiaomi 'Mega Launch' event scheduled for March 29: Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite expected to be launched

Xiaomi has scheduled a new 'Mega Launch' event on March 29 that is expected to reveal the rest of the Mi 11 series

Advertisement

Xiaomi has scheduled a new launch event on 29th March. It is a global launch event that will be live-streamed on major social media platforms, and is expected to start at 11:30 GMT (5 P.M. IST).

As per rumors, the launch event is being held for the unveiling of the rest of the Mi 11 series. The three phones that are expected to debut at the launch event include Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra. All the three smartphones have been a part of the rumour mill since a while now.

The 2021 #XiaomiMegaLaunch is coming soon!



We can't wait to see you at our Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch on Monday, March 29th, at 19:30 (GMT+8).



This is one launch you really better not miss! pic.twitter.com/Y6rA5Wrxyf — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

The Mi 11 Lite was recently leaked by a known tipster on Twitter which showed off the looks of the device in renders. The Mi 11 Lite will come in Black, Peach, and Purple colours. The phone will feature a gradient finish on top. There will be a flat display instead of a curved panel with a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.

The smartphone should sport an OLED screen with a punch hole for the selfie camera. Mi 11 Lite is expected to have 4G and 5G variants. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC. The 4G model might be powered by the Snapdragon 732G while the 5G model will come with Snapdragon 775G chipset.

The Mi 11 Lite is expected to come in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models. It may house a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will likely have a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear.

Back in February, the Mi 11 Ultra was legit shown in a hands-on video which revealed the device will come with a secondary display at the rear. The Mi 11 Ultra, as per leaks, sports a 6.8-inch OLED display at WQHD+ resolution and is curved at all 4 sides, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The cameras on the back include a 50MP main sensor paired with a 48MP wide-angle and 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens. It is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

A smartphone that is expected to be the Mi 11 Pro made an appearance on Geekbench earlier this month which suggested the smartphone could be backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Processor. The Mi 11 Pro is expected to come with the same display as the Mi 11 and that is a 6.81-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a peak brightness of 1500 nits.