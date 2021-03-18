Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked render shows colour variants

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2021 12:21 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite seems to be a watered-down version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G flagship phone which was announced in China in December last year.

Xiaomi is currently working on Mi 11 Lite smartphone. A render of the upcoming device has now leaked online revealing the smartphone’s front and rear design along with its colour variants.

 

As per the render leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91mobiles, Mi 11 Lite will come in Black, Peach, and Purple colours. The phone will feature a gradient finish on top. There will be a flat display instead of a curved panel with a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.

 

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite seems to be a watered-down version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G flagship phone which was announced in China in December last year. The design of the Mi 11 Lite seems similar to Xiaomi Mi 11.

 

The report however does not reveal any information on the specifications of the smartphone.

 

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specifications (Rumored)

 

As per an earlier leak, Mi 11 Lite will come with an OLED screen with a punch hole for the selfie camera. Mi 11 Lite is expected to have 4G and 5G variants. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC. The 4G model might be powered by the Snapdragon 732G while the 5G model will come with Snapdragon 775G chipset.

 

The Mi 11 Lite is expected to come in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models. It may house a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

For the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a triple camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor that supports 5x zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For the selfies, it should have a 16MP shooter.

Mi 11 Lite spotted on BIS website, launch imminent

Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Storage Variants tipped ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite tipped to come with Snapdragon 755G chipset, 64 MP camera, Mi 11 Pro to sport 5,000 mAh battery

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G to launch in India very soon, says company CEO

Realme GT Neo with Dimensity 1200 to be released on March 31

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies