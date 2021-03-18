Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked render shows colour variants

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite seems to be a watered-down version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G flagship phone which was announced in China in December last year.

Xiaomi is currently working on Mi 11 Lite smartphone. A render of the upcoming device has now leaked online revealing the smartphone’s front and rear design along with its colour variants.

As per the render leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91mobiles, Mi 11 Lite will come in Black, Peach, and Purple colours. The phone will feature a gradient finish on top. There will be a flat display instead of a curved panel with a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite seems to be a watered-down version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G flagship phone which was announced in China in December last year. The design of the Mi 11 Lite seems similar to Xiaomi Mi 11.

The report however does not reveal any information on the specifications of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specifications (Rumored)

As per an earlier leak, Mi 11 Lite will come with an OLED screen with a punch hole for the selfie camera. Mi 11 Lite is expected to have 4G and 5G variants. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC. The 4G model might be powered by the Snapdragon 732G while the 5G model will come with Snapdragon 775G chipset.

The Mi 11 Lite is expected to come in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models. It may house a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a triple camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor that supports 5x zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For the selfies, it should have a 16MP shooter.