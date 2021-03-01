Advertisement

Expected Mi 11 Pro appears on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 01, 2021 3:19 pm

Latest News

The Mi 11 Pro could launch as soon as this month and is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.
Xiaomi's Mi 11 Pro has been a part of the leaks for quite a while now and the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench now, which in turn presumably confirms some of the specifications for us. 

 

Mi 11 Pro Geekbench

 

A Xiaomi phone with model number M2102K1AC has appeared on the benchmarking website which is perhaps, the Mi 11 Pro. Considering its the 'Pro' model of the Mi 11, the smartphone is expected to have high-end specifications. Surprisingly, the Mi 11 Pro is to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, unlike the Mi 11 which is powered by Snapdragon 888. 

 

The Xiaomi M2102K1AC model, scores 773 in single-core and 3088 in multi-core scores. The Geekbench listing further reveals the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 11 OS. Diving in deep, the source code reveals the chipset that says MT6889Z, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. 

 

The Mi 11 Pro is expected to come with the same display as the Mi 11 and that is a 6.81-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

 

The Mi 11 Pro also received BIS certification recently and the device is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wireless charging, and 120W fast wired charging. 

 

The Mi 11 Pro could launch as soon as this month but the official details for the launch are yet to be revealed by the company. Back in February, we saw another variant of the Mi 11 in an hands-on video, which was the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Ultra reportedly sports a 6.8-inch OLED display at WQHD+ resolution and is curved at all 4 sides, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. 

 

The cameras on the back include a 50MP main sensor paired with a 48MP wide-angle and 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens. 

Tags: Xiaomi

 

