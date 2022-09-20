Which smartphone brands have shared Android 13 roadmap?

There are a lot of smartphone brands out there, except a few which have stock android, and each one has its own take on Android. So when a new version of the operating system is released, it can be hard to keep track of which brands have announced plans to update their devices. To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of all the brands that have announced their Android 13 update roadmap so far.

Google released the new version of its Android 13 operating system last month. In addition, the company has released a stable Android 13 update to its several Pixel phones. At the same time, shockingly, most Android-based devices are still on Android 11, A whooping 28 percent as per GlobalStats.

Google has said that Android 13 will be available to devices from Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and more “later this year”. So, in short, brands which are still alive and kicking have an option to release Android 13-based UI for their different models.

While some handset manufacturers have revealed their update timeline, others have not yet officially shared the list of devices eligible for Android 13.

Google

All Google phones from the Pixel 4 can get the new Android 13. However, Google Pixel 3 or an older model will not get the Android 13 update since software support for these handsets has already ended.

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a 5G

Pixel 4

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 4XL

Realme

Realme is one of teh few brands which have released a complete roadmap for the Android 13 rollout. As a matter of fact, Realme GT 2 Pro has already received the Android 13 beta. By the end of this month, the update will be rolled out to GT Neo 3 and the vanilla GT 2 as well.

Here is a list of eligible Realme phones that are confirmed to get the Android 13 update, along with timelines:

August 2022

Realme GT 2 Pro

September 2022

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W)

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT 2

October 2022

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9i 5G

November 2022

Realme GT

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G

December 2022

Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Realme X7 Max

Realme 8 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Q1 2023 ( January, February and March 2023)

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 4G

Realme 9i 4G

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8s 5G

Q2 2023 ( April, May and June 2023)

Realme 8 4G

Realme 8i

Realme Narzo 50

Q3 2023 ( July, August and September 2023)

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme C35

Realme C31

Realme C30

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme C33

OnePlus

OnePlus hasn’t shared a definitive road map along with the timeframe for the Android 13 update, but it plans to release three major Android updates for its devices.

Nonetheless, the company had recently opened the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the OnePlus 10T 5G in India. These OnePlus devices that will get the Android 13 update are as follow: ( we will update teh story once we have the timelines)

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Oppo

Like, most smartphone brands, Oppo has not revealed the Android 13 update roadmap for its devices. But we know the list of Oppo smartphones expected to receive the Android 13 update. Here goes the list

Oppo Find N

Find X5 and Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X3

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Z

Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Vivo and iQOO

Vivo and iQOO have also not shared their Android 13 update timeline yet. Vivo has just announced the Android 13 Developer Preview Program for Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro smartphones and nothing more than that. On the other hand, iQOO 9 Pro users in select countries, including India, can now beta-test the FunTouchOS 13 update based on Android 13, but no word on the Android 13 update rollout plan.

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80

iQOO 9

Nothing

Nothing Phone(1) made its debut in July this year. CEO Carl Pei has already announced that Nothing plans to ship the beta version of Nothing OS based on Android 13 by the end of the year, and Nothing Phone 1 users will have a stable build in early 2023.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is expected to release the Android 13 update to its flagship Xiaomi 12 series first before any other phone.

Nokia

Here are the Nokia devices, we expect to receive the Android 13 update later this year or in 2023.

Nokia X20

Nokia XR20

Nokia G10

Nokia G11

Nokia G20

Nokia G21

Nokia G50

Nokia G300

Nokia X10 / X100

Samsung

Samsung is yet to announce the Android 13 update list officially. These are expected Samsung Galaxy phones that will get the latest version of Android:

Samsung Galaxy A52/ A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

Summing up

We’ve seen just a handful of phone models getting Android 13, and the majority of the brands have also not released an Android 13 Roadmap for their smartphones.

We’re expecting to see more and more announcements related to Android 13 in the coming weeks from different brands. We’ll keep you updated on all the latest news and information regarding Android 13 updates. In the meantime, which brand, apart from Google, do you think will take the lead in the Rollout of Android 13? Do comment.