Which smartphone brands have shared Android 13 roadmap?

There are a lot of smartphone brands out there, except a few which have stock android, and each one has its own take on Android. So when a new version of the operating system is released, it can be hard to keep track of which brands have announced plans to update their devices. To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of all the brands that have announced their Android 13 update roadmap so far.
Google released the new version of its Android 13 operating system last month. In addition, the company has released a stable Android 13 update to its several Pixel phones. At the same time, shockingly, most Android-based devices are still on Android 11, A whooping 28 percent as per GlobalStats.
Google has said that Android 13 will be available to devices from Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and more “later this year”. So, in short, brands which are still alive and kicking have an option to release Android 13-based UI for their different models.
While some handset manufacturers have revealed their update timeline, others have not yet officially shared the list of devices eligible for Android 13.
All Google phones from the Pixel 4 can get the new Android 13. However, Google Pixel 3 or an older model will not get the Android 13 update since software support for these handsets has already ended.
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 5a 5G
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 4XL
Realme
Realme is one of teh few brands which have released a complete roadmap for the Android 13 rollout. As a matter of fact, Realme GT 2 Pro has already received the Android 13 beta. By the end of this month, the update will be rolled out to GT Neo 3 and the vanilla GT 2 as well.
ALSO READ:
Apple iOS 16 vs Android 13: Hits and Misses
Realme C30s: Top 5 better alternatives
Here is a list of eligible Realme phones that are confirmed to get the Android 13 update, along with timelines:
August 2022
- Realme GT 2 Pro
September 2022
- Realme GT Neo 3 (150W)
- Realme GT Neo 3
- Realme GT 2
October 2022
- Realme GT Neo 3T
- Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
- Realme 9 Pro 5G
- Realme 9i 5G
November 2022
- Realme GT
- Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 50 5G
December 2022
- Realme GT Neo 2 5G
- Realme X7 Max
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
Q1 2023 ( January, February and March 2023)
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
- Realme 9 5G
- Realme 9 4G
- Realme 9i 4G
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme 8s 5G
Q2 2023 ( April, May and June 2023)
- Realme 8 4G
- Realme 8i
- Realme Narzo 50
Q3 2023 ( July, August and September 2023)
- Realme Narzo 50A Prime
- Realme C35
- Realme C31
- Realme C30
- Realme Narzo 50i Prime
- Realme C33
OnePlus
OnePlus hasn’t shared a definitive road map along with the timeframe for the Android 13 update, but it plans to release three major Android updates for its devices.
Nonetheless, the company had recently opened the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the OnePlus 10T 5G in India. These OnePlus devices that will get the Android 13 update are as follow: ( we will update teh story once we have the timelines)
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 10R
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 9RT
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus Nord 2
- OnePlus Nord 2T
- OnePlus Nord CE 2
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
Oppo
Like, most smartphone brands, Oppo has not revealed the Android 13 update roadmap for its devices. But we know the list of Oppo smartphones expected to receive the Android 13 update. Here goes the list
- Oppo Find N
- Find X5 and Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Oppo Find X3
- Oppo Find X3 Lite
- Oppo Find X3 Neo
- Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Oppo Find X5 Lite
- Oppo Reno 6
- Oppo Reno 6 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 Z
- Oppo Reno 7 5G
- Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Vivo and iQOO
Vivo and iQOO have also not shared their Android 13 update timeline yet. Vivo has just announced the Android 13 Developer Preview Program for Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro smartphones and nothing more than that. On the other hand, iQOO 9 Pro users in select countries, including India, can now beta-test the FunTouchOS 13 update based on Android 13, but no word on the Android 13 update rollout plan.
- Vivo X80 Pro
- Vivo X80
- iQOO 9
Nothing
Nothing Phone(1) made its debut in July this year. CEO Carl Pei has already announced that Nothing plans to ship the beta version of Nothing OS based on Android 13 by the end of the year, and Nothing Phone 1 users will have a stable build in early 2023.
Xiaomi
Xiaomi is expected to release the Android 13 update to its flagship Xiaomi 12 series first before any other phone.
Nokia
Here are the Nokia devices, we expect to receive the Android 13 update later this year or in 2023.
- Nokia X20
- Nokia XR20
- Nokia G10
- Nokia G11
- Nokia G20
- Nokia G21
- Nokia G50
- Nokia G300
- Nokia X10 / X100
Samsung
Samsung is yet to announce the Android 13 update list officially. These are expected Samsung Galaxy phones that will get the latest version of Android:
- Samsung Galaxy A52/ A52 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52s
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5
Summing up
We’ve seen just a handful of phone models getting Android 13, and the majority of the brands have also not released an Android 13 Roadmap for their smartphones.
We’re expecting to see more and more announcements related to Android 13 in the coming weeks from different brands. We’ll keep you updated on all the latest news and information regarding Android 13 updates. In the meantime, which brand, apart from Google, do you think will take the lead in the Rollout of Android 13? Do comment.