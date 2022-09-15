Realme C30s: Top 5 better alternatives

Realme has launched a new budget smartphone in India called Realme C30s. It is priced under 10K, and it faces stiff competition from other brands offering its devices in the budget segment.

Realme C30s is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage version, and the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version costs Rs 8,999.

Specifications Realme C30s

Display : 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 60Hz refresh

: 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 60Hz refresh Processor : Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage

: Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage Battery : 5000mAh with 10w fast charging

: 5000mAh with 10w fast charging Rear Camera : 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

: 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash Front Camera : 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

: 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture OS : Realme UI GO Edition, based on Android 12

: Realme UI GO Edition, based on Android 12 Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

So, if you are looking to buy C30s, we suggest you take a close look at its rivals in the market. So, without further ado, here are the top 5 competitors of the Realme C30s available in India right now.

Redmi A1

The Redmi A1 is priced at Rs 6499 for the single 2GB + 32GB model. At this price, the phone is a great alternative for the RRealme C30s in India.

It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Further, the display has 20:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness and scratch-resistant glass. In comparison, the Realme C30s features an almost similar 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness and a micro-textured slip-resistant design.

As for the dimensions, the Redmi A1 is slightly bigger than the Realme C30s, despite having similarly sized screens. The Redmi A1 measures 164.9 x 76.5 x 9.1mm while the Realme C30s measures 164.2 x 75.7 x 8.5mm. This implies that the C30s is thinner than the Redmi model. Moreover, the C30s is also lighter at 185 grams instead of the 192 grams on the Redmi model. One thing that is lacking in Redmi A1 is the fingerprint sensor while the Realme C30s comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi A1 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, which is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. On the other hand, the entry level variant of Realme C30s comes with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A1 chip along with 2GB RAM and 32 GB of storage.

For optics, the Redmi A1 has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Realme C30s features an 8-megapixel AI main camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. We can’t expect good camera quality in entry-level smartphones and the same is the case with these two smartphones. But it is to be noted that Redmi A1 is coming with an extra depth VGA sensor but it should not make much difference.

The Redmi A1 comes with the Android 12 Go edition, while the Realme C30s features Android 12 out of the box with Realm UI Go Edition skin. Both phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Pros

Stock Android

Price Cheaper

Cons

Slightly inferior processor

No fingerprint sensor

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme C30s does have in house competition as well from Realme Narzo 50i Prime. It was launched earlier this week for Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model in India. This can be considered as an alternative to Realme C30s as it is priced similarly.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display which is the same as Realme C30s. Both phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The devices measure 8.5mm in thickness, but Narzo 50i Prime is a bit lightweight at 182 grams as C30s is 185 grams in weight. Talking of another difference, Realme C30s features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner while the Narzo 50i Prime doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner.

The Narzo 50i Prime is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 while Realme C30s pack a Unisoc SC9863A1 processor. Both devices pack up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The only other difference is that the Realme C30s supports SD cards only up to 256GB in comparison to 1TB on Narzo 50i Prime.

Further, both phones have the same camera setup with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. They are expected to offer similar camera performance, but we have not reviewed these devices, we can’t say much about their camera shots.

The Narzo 50i Prime runs on an older Android 11 compared to Android 12 in C30s Which looks quite strange.

Pros

Offering 3GB + 32GB model

Cons

Android 11

No fingerprint sensor

ALSO READ: Realme Buds Air 3S: Top 5 Cheaper Alternatives which are amazing

Tecno Spark 9T

The Tecno Spark 9T is also one of the alternatives to the Realme C30s. It is priced at Rs 9,499 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution as compared to a 6.5-inch HD+ display in C30s. The screen size is also a bit larger, plus a higher resolution display means the content will be sharper and the colours will be better.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Realme C30s offers a low-end variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. So people who don’t want to spend much can buy the base variant of Realme C30s.

There’s a triple rear camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with a 2MP portrait camera, AI camera. At the front sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Again, cameras will have to be tested side-by-side for a better comparison. Apart from that, the device runs on Android 11 OS with HiOS 7.6 UI out of the box, which is a disappointing.

The Spark 9T packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Realme C30s also packs the same battery, but it just comes with 10W charging. Additional features include a side-facing fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pros

Triple rear cameras in including 50 megapixel sensor

Higher resolution display

Fast charging

Cons

Runs on Android 11

Offers just one variant

Infinix Hot 12

The Infinix Hot 12 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant at Rs 9,499. The smartphone is one of the best alternatives to the Realme C30s.

The phone features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720×1640 pixels resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and comes equipped with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. This phone offers a larger display and a higher refresh rate. Further, a slightly more powerful processor will result in a better experience. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as compared to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in Realme C30s.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The main sensor is coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI Lens. The device uses an 8-megapixel front shooter. Cameras always have to be compared in real-world usage so we can’t comment much on their shooting capabilities.

As for software, the handset runs on an older Android 11 operating system. This is where the Hot 12 lacks a little behind than Realme C30s which is powered by Android 12. Infinix Hot 12 is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. While the Realme C30s packs a 5000mAh battery with 10w charging. So the Infinix phone will certainly give you a better battery backup.

Pros

Bigger battery

Higher refresh rate

Cons

Android 11

Comes in a single variant

Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A 3GB RAM + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 8,499 while the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,499. This is yet another smartphone that gives competition to the Realme C30s.

Redmi 10A sports a 6.53-inch water-drop notch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The display on the Redmi 10A is actually quite similar to that of the Realme C30s. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. While both the phones are offering two variants, but one can expand storage up to 512GB in Redmi 10A and in Realme C30s the storage is up to 256GB. Also, Redmi 10 is offering a 3GB + 32GB model, so the users have choices.

Redmi 10A has a single rear camera with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Again, we can’t say much about their camera capabilities as we haven’t checked out the camera of both phones. In addition, the device runs on Android 11 OS, which is an older version now.

As for the battery, the handset also packs a 5000mAh battery with 10w charging like the Realme phone. Therefore, the final choice purely depends on your preference.

Pros

Offering 3GB + 32GB model

Cons