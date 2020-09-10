Advertisement

WhatsApp working on a Catalogue shortcut for businesses and a new Call button

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 6:59 pm

Latest News

Some new features have been found to be under development in WhatsApp by WABetaInfo. The features are not yet available to the general public, but WhatsApp is working on them.
Advertisement

 

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a lot of new features that will enhance the overall experience of using the app. 

 

As always, WABetaInfo again decompiled the beta apk of What'sApp with the version 2.20.200.3 and found some new and improved changes that are under development. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: WhatsApp to get a bunch of new features soon

 

WhatsApp is working on a new call button that will combine the Video Call and Voice Call button into one. Currently if you see, there are separate video call and voice call buttons for each contact, but now, this will be combined into a single button when once clicked, it will ask you for the option to video or voice call that particular contact. According to the report, the new button will only be available in business chats and might be added to normal chats later in the future. 

 

Read More: Beware, a New Text Bomb can Crash WhatsApp

 

Another feature in the works is a catalogue shortcut for business accounts on WhatsApp. If the business has a bunch of products and offers a catalogue for the same, it will be able to show the catalogue now through their WhatsApp business account too. The new catalogue button will be shown next to the call icon whenever it is added to the app.

 

Read More: WhatsApp to allow users to change wallpaper for each chat

 

 

Another interesting feature under development relates to the app's customization. The new 'Add Wallpaper Doodle' option will add doodles in the wallpaper for each chat, but the wallpaper should be a 'Solid' wallpaper which are already available in the app.

 

All of these features are under development and haven't been added to the app yet. These features were figured out by WABetaInfo after analyzing the code of the latest beta apk of WhatsApp for Android.

 

Another feature that was also reported in early August on which Whatsapp is working on is the ability to sync chat history across platforms to enable Multi-Device support. You will be able to add upto 4 devices simultaneously.  

 

In a recent report from the tracker, it was discovered that another peculiar bug was crashing WhatsApp. Reports suggest that this text bomb originated in Brazil in mid-August and has spread outside Brazil, to its neighbouring countries. It contains a series of special characters which do not necessarily mean anything but, the app crashes when they're displayed.

 

 

Picture Credits: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp to allow users to change wallpaper for each chat

Beware, a New Text Bomb can Crash WhatsApp

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

What is E-Gopala App?

PUBG is looking for Partners in India

Google introduces Verified Calls feature in the Google Phone app

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG
Poco M2 1st Impression

Poco M2 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies