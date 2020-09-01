Advertisement

WhatsApp to allow users to change wallpaper for each chat

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 01, 2020 1:09 pm

WhatsApp is soon going to add a new customization feature to Android which already made its way to iOS in early August.
WhatsApp is the major chat application through which, majority of the world communicates. It is constantly adding new features to its app and we have another one incoming.

 

People at WABetaInfo, ones who are always decompiling WhatsApp Beta apks to look for new features, have again discovered a new feature that will allow you to customize your chats in the way you want to.

This new feature will allow users to change the background of each chat. The background picture can be of your own choice entirely. This feature was first spotted on iOS's beta version of WhatsApp in early august. Now, this new feature is reportedly coming to Android soon. Currently, the wallpaper functionality works in a way, where if you select a wallpaper, it applies to all the chats. But this is going to change soon.

 

According to a post by WABetaInfo which they posted on their website, it said, "WhatsApp was working on new improvements for setting the wallpaper in the iOS version. Finally, WhatsApp is starting to work on the Android version too! The new Wallpaper feature will allow users to choose a different wallpaper based on the theme used in WhatsApp."

 

Another feature that was also reported in early August on which Whatsapp is working on is the ability to sync chat history across platforms to enable Multi-Device support. You will be able to add upto 4 devices simultaneously.

 

The company has revealed that it is testing a new feature known as the Search the Web. The feature will allow users to check for the forwarded messages they get on their WhatsApp. One can tap on the magnifying glass button in the chat and it will provide a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times. “The feature may help people find news results or other sources of information about the content they have received,” the company said in a statement.

 

Additionally, the feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself. The company has revealed that the Search the Web feature is being rolled out starting today in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and the US for those on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp to reportedly let users sync chat history across platforms

