WhatsApp Remind Me Feature Rolls Out in Beta on Android: How Does it Work?

A new WhatsApp Remind Me feature is rolling out to beta users on Android, allowing one to set a reminder for a specific message. The new feature is different from the existing WhatsApp Reminders feature where the user is reminded about unseen messages, statuses, etc.

The WhatsApp Remind Me feature appeared on our devices with WhatsApp Beta update bearing version 2.25.21.17. Once you tap and hold on a message, there’s a new bell icon that appears in the action bar on the top, where you can tap on it and choose a pre-defined time period option after which WhatsApp will remind you for the specific message. These options include 2 hours, 8 hours, and 24 hours.

Along with these, there’s a ‘custom’ option where you can choose a specific date and time on which WhatsApp will send a reminder notification to you. This feature is specifically useful if you want to get reminder for an individual message rather than only for the unseen ones which is how the current Message Reminders feature works on WhatsApp.

We cannot see the feature in WhatsApp for iOS as of yet, even in the beta version. Also, the feature isn’t available to those on the stable version of WhatsApp. As of now, it is unclear as to when the platform will roll it out to all the users. If you are using WhatsApp beta, try tapping and holding on a message to check whether the feature has been made available for you or not.

Meanwhile, the company rolled out an AI chat wallpapers feature for WhatsApp Beta users on iOS earlier this month. It allows users to generate custom chat wallpapers using Meta AI, offering a more creative and personalised way to style their conversations.