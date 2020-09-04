WhatsApp to get a bunch of new features soon

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features which are expected to rollout soon. The development for Vacation Mode feature has begun once again, after it was stopped back in early August.

WhatsApp, the chat application giant is all set to introduce new features into its app. These new features are discovered by the folks at WABetaInfo after they decompile the latest beta APKs of WhatsApp.

Another new feature which is now in development is the 'Vacation Mode'. The development for this feature stopped a few weeks ago but it has now again started as reported by WABetaInfo.

“WhatsApp has decided to implement the Vacation Mode again, under a new form! There will be a new dedicated section for the Vacation Mode, that allows choosing different parameters. When the new feature will be enabled, Archived chats will be moved to the top of your chats list", the report by WABetaInfo read.

The new feature will reportedly offer 2 options to the users. One is called 'Notify for new messages' and the other is Auto-Hide inactive chats.

Currently, if a message arrives from an Archived chat, the message appears on top in the main chats screen. With the latest update, you will have an option to turn this off and it won't show you notification from the chat. The second feature will auto-hide chats that have been inactive for 6 months. These new features are still in development.

Another feature WhatsApp is working on is the 'Mute Forever' option for the groups. With this being introduced, WhatsApp will remove the ' Mute for 1-year' option.

One more feature that is reportedly in the works, is the ability to change the wallpaper of each chat instead of a single wallpaper for every chat. This feature is also expected to roll out soon for both iOS and Android.

Multi-device support is also expected to debut soon in which WhatsApp will sync your chat history over different devices.

