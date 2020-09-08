Advertisement

Beware, a New Text Bomb can Crash WhatsApp

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 08, 2020 12:19 pm

Latest News

WhatsApp refuses to open even after force closing and trying to open it again. The temporary solution to this is to not open any messages sent by unknown numbers.
Advertisement

Since its launch, WhatsApp has been the target of many unusual bugs and hackers that did unusual things on user's phones. Some of the hackers have stolen information, weird bugs have caused unusual app crashes, etc. The same seems to be the case with WhatsApp's latest build where a peculiar bug is crashing the app.

 

Recently, WABetaInfo shared a tweet asking people to share new ideas and the user with the twitter handle @Ian_Oli_01 sarcastically shared a few screenshots, asking WABetaInfo to first design a proper "Crashcode Protection" that most of the modded WhatsApp versions have.

Advertisement

 

He said, "Anti-crash integrated into official WhatsApp: There are messages designed to freeze or crash your WhatsApp. Then there are modded WhatsApp versions that have a ‘Crashcode protection’ like a bigger Unicode database. We need this integrated into the official application."

 

The reply fro WABetaInfo read, “I raised this issue some weeks ago. My followers told me that this is called "Binario", "Contact bombs", "Trava Zap", "Crashers" or simply "message/vcard crash". It's very complicated to explain, but these messages can crash WhatsApp every time you open the app.” Reports suggest that this text bomb originated in Brazil in mid-August and has spread outside Brazil, to its neighbouring countries. It contains a series of special characters which do not necessarily mean anything but, the app crashes when they're displayed.

 

WhatsApp refuses to open even after force closing and trying to open it again. The temporary solution to this is to not open any messages sent by unknown numbers.

 

Another thing that you can do to protect yourselves is going to the Settings -> Privacy -> Groups and changing it from "Everyone" to "My Contacts." A WhatsApp spokesperson said, “WhatsApp has released and already begun rolling out a patch that addresses this in its latest iOS software update. As with any tech product, we strongly encourage users to keep their WhatsApp app and mobile operating system up to date and download updates whenever they’re available."

WhatsApp to get a bunch of new features soon

WhatsApp to allow users to change wallpaper for each chat

WhatsApp to reportedly let users sync chat history across platforms

WhatsApp adds ability to cross-check forwarded messages via Google

WhatsApp upcoming multiple device feature to be known as Linked Devices

WhatsApp update for iPhone brings contacts shortcut feature

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Adobe Flash Player coming to an end: Current State of browsers

What is Tinder's Swipe Night?

Can Microsoft Edge Challenge Chrome?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform
PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies