Want a cheaper Apple Watch Ultra? Pebble’s got you!

Pebble has launched its latest smartwatch, the Pebble Cosmos Engage, in India. The smartwatch has borrowed every single design element from the Apple Watch Ultra. The metal casing, and the striking orange straps resemble the Apple Watch Ultra in every way possible. Read on to know more about the cheaper knockoff of the Apple Watch Ultra from Pebble.

Pebble Cosmos Engage Price

The Pebble Cosmos Engage is a budget smartwatch and has been priced at Rs 7,499. However, the smartwatch is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 3,999. The watch is available for purchase on the Pebble website while the company is also offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the watch. It comes in four different colours — Salamander Orange, Starlight, Midnight Black, and Celestial Blue.

Pebble Cosmos Engage Features

The Pebble Cosmos Engage gets an all-metal shockproof casing with a 1.95-inch HD display that has a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels. The screen has a brightness of 600 nits. It also supports the always-on display feature. Design-wise, the watch looks like a cheaper version of the Apple Watch Ultra due to the same button placement and look, similar strap appearance and other similarities that are obvious.

Apple Watch Ultra

Pebble claims the watch to include sensors that can measure blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and heart rate. The Cosmos Engage also includes multiple sports modes for activity tracking and silicone straps. Connectivity options on the watch include Bluetooth 5.0.

The watch is also rated IP67 dust and water resistant and claims to have a battery life of four to five days. It can charge wirelessly. Other features on the watch include AI voice assistance, Bluetooth calling, sleep tracking, and an all-in-one health suite. It is compatible with both iOS and Android.

It is not the first time the company is trying to copy the design of an Apple product. Earlier this month, the brand launched its Pebble Frost smartwatch which looks identical to the regular Apple Watch. The Frost again has an identical design as the Apple watch with exact same button placement and strap look.