Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen launched: Check India Price

Alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, Apple also unveiled the Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen and the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, made for endurance, exploration, and adventure. As for the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro, the new TWS earbuds come with the H2 chip and major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order for Rs 26,900 from Apple stores in India and more than 50 other countries and regions starting Friday, September 9, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23. Customers now can add Memoji engraving to AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) cases for free, exclusively in the Apple Store app. AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case is now available for Rs 19,900.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900, and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900. Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 16.

As for the Apple Watch Ultra, it is priced at Rs 89,900 in India. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions starting on September 23, while orders for the Apple Watch Ultra start today.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 features a design including a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. With all-day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 builds on health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

Powered by WatchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 8 features innovative new temperature-sensing capabilities that give women further insights into their health, designed with the same privacy protections as with all other health data. Utilising the new temperature-sensing capabilities in Apple Watch Series 8, users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates. The sensors in Apple Watch Series 8 sample the wrist temperature during sleep every five seconds and measure changes as small as 0.1° C.

Apple Watch Series 8 now comes with Crash Detection. To enable Crash Detection, Apple developed a sensor-fusion algorithm that leverages a new, more powerful gyroscope and accelerometer on Apple Watch, which now has the highest dynamic range accelerometer in any smartwatch, according to the company.

When Apple Watch detects a severe car crash, the device will check in with the user and dial emergency services if they are unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. Emergency responders will receive the user’s device location, which is also shared with the user’s emergency contacts.

To keep users connected for even longer, a new Low Power Mode can extend battery life to reach up to 36 hours for Apple Watch Series 8 with an iPhone present. This new mode temporarily disables or limits select sensors and features, including the Always-On Retina display, workout autostart, heart health notifications, and more.

Apple Watch Series 8 comes in aluminium and stainless steel cases in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and is compatible with all bands. Aluminium case colours for Apple Watch Series 8 include starlight, midnight, silver, and (PRODUCT)RED, while the stainless steel case offers silver, graphite, and gold. With Apple Watch Studio, Apple Watch Series 8 can be paired with any available band in the same collection.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)

The new Apple Watch SE delivers advanced features at a new low price. Powerful upgrades include the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor, the same processor that is in Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, making it 20 percent faster than the previous generation, along with Crash Detection and international roaming.

Apple Watch SE maintains the same case design but features a redesigned matching back case made of a nylon composite material, making it lighter. With watchOS 9, Apple Watch SE users can enjoy the benefits of the new Compass app and the enhanced fitness and wellness features. Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases, in midnight, starlight, and silver finishes, and is compatible with all bands.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. A customisable Action button offers instant access to many useful features. Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.

The Apple Watch Ultra is made from aerospace-grade titanium. The case rises up to surround all edges of the flat sapphire front crystal, protecting the Retina display, which is up to 2000 nits — 2x brighter than any Apple Watch display yet. The new Action button in high-contrast international orange is easily customised for instant access to various features, including Workouts, Compass Waypoints, Backtrack, and more.

Further, the watch gets three built-in microphones to improve sound quality in voice calls during any conditions. Apple says that an adaptive beamforming algorithm uses microphones to capture voice while reducing ambient background sounds, resulting in remarkable clarity. In challenging windy environments, Apple Watch Ultra uses advanced wind noise-reduction algorithms, including machine learning, to deliver clear and intelligible audio for calls.

Furthermore, the Watch Ultra’s precision dual-frequency GPS integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5, plus new positioning algorithms. It also features a redesigned Compass app with more in-depth information and a new UI. The on-wrist operating temperature was designed to help explore the most extreme and remote locations, from freezing cold mountains at -4° F (-20° C) to the blazing desert heat at 131° F (55° C).4 Apple Watch Ultra is certified to the relevant aspects of MIL-STD-810H, used for military equipment and popular among rugged equipment manufacturers.

To support underwater adventures, Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100. Apple Watch Ultra is also certified to EN 13319, which is an internationally recognised standard for dive accessories, including depth gauges. Apple Watch Ultra includes all of the connectivity, activity, and health features as well, from heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps to Activity rings and Mindfulness, along with additional health, safety, and navigation features.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) has a lightweight and compact body and integrated the new H2 chip, which provides an enhanced acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise as the previous generation AirPods Pro, claims Apple. “With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies”, said the company.

The transparency mode has been improved as well. The H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loudspeakers at a concert — for more comfortable everyday listening.

Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can now create a personal profile for Spatial Audio that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them. Users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Now, users can control media playback and turn up the volume without using another device. With Touch control on AirPods Pro, a light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments. One can press the stem to change the music, answer phone calls, and more, or say “Hey Siri” to make requests hands-free.

AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. Using the case for four additional charges, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation — a full six hours more than the previous generation. You can now charge the new AirPods Pro with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable.

Lastly, the AirPods Pro come with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant and includes a lanyard loop. With Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions. The charging case also has a built-in speaker to deliver louder tones, so it’s even easier to locate.