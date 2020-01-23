Vodafone revises Rs 19 prepaid plan to offer more data

The Vodafone Rs 19 prepaid plan comes with just 2 days of validity.

Vodafone had recently launched two new prepaid plans of Rs 558 and Rs 398. Now the operator has revised its Rs 19 prepaid plan to offer more data. The plan comes with just 2 days of validity.



After the revision, the Rs 19 Vodafone prepaid plan offers 200MB of data. Earlier the same plan was offering 150MB. Apart from data, the plan also offers unlimited calls to any network benefit. The revised plan is listed in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana circles currently.



Vodafone Rs 558 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of data per day with a validity of 56 days. The pack offers unlimited voice calls to any network along with national roaming and 100 SMS per day. It also offers Vodafone Play subscription along with Zee5 subscription.



The Rs 398 prepaid plan also offers 3GB of data per day but with a validity of 28 days. The pack offers unlimited voice calling on local and STD network along with national roaming. It also offers 100 SMS per day. Furthermore, users also get Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 with this prepaid plan as well.



Earlier, Vodafone had introduced a long term recharge plan of Rs 997 which has the validity of 180 days. The Rs 997 Vodafone prepaid plan will offer 1.5GB 2G/3G/4G data per day to the subscribers. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.