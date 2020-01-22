  • 11:05 Jan 22, 2020

Vodafone introduces Rs 558, Rs 398 prepaid plans in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2020 10:45 am

The telecom operator has introduced Rs 558 and Rs 398 prepaid plans in India.

Vodafone has revealed two new prepaid plans for its users in the country. The telecom operator has introduced Rs 558 and Rs 398 prepaid plans in India. 

 

The Rs 558 prepaid plan is currently available in Madhya Pradesh circle, while the Rs 398 prepaid plan is available in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh circle. It is expected that the company will bring new plans to other circles as well. 

 

Starting with Rs 558 prepaid plan, it comes with 3GB of data per day with a validity of 56 days. This means users will get 168GB of data for the entire period of validity. The pack offers unlimited voice calls to any network along with national roaming and 100 SMS per day. It also offers Vodafone Play subscription along with Zee5 subscription. 

 

vodafone

 

Coming to the Rs 398 prepaid plan, it also offers 3GB of data per day but with a validity of 28 days. The pack offers unlimited voice calling on local and STD network along with national roaming. It also offers 100 SMS per day. Furthermore, users also get Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 with this prepaid plan as well. 


Previously, the brand introduced a Rs 197 prepaid plan for its users in India. The Rs 997 Vodafone prepaid plan will offer 1.5GB 2G/3G/4G data per day to the subscribers. So, the total data being offered with this pack is 270GB for the entire validity period. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 180 days.

 

Vodafone recently announced two new prepaid plans of Rs 99 and Rs 555 for its users. Rs 99 pack comes with a validity of 18 days. It offers unlimited calling to all networks. The pack offers 1GB of data and 100 SMSes for the entire validity period. Apart from this, users will get additional benefits like access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription.

